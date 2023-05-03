’Super’ Sage Northcutt admits interest in becoming a professional wrestler

It won’t be surprising to see Sage Northcutt jump into the squared circle in the future.

The ONE Championship lightweight star said in an interview with ESPN MMA that he could see himself performing inside a pro-wrestling ring. The American star came to the realization after he and AEW star Malakai Black got together for a training session at Team Alpha Male in Sacramento.

‘Super’ Sage already has the perfect nickname for a gimmick, and his sheer athleticism makes him such a viable star in sports entertainment.

Sage Northcutt said:

“I have actually. Malakai Black came by Team Alpha Male recently from AEW. He came by and we did some stuff together and we were talking about that. We share a lot of stuff in common, like the acrobats and just like strength, speed, and agility, all those things. That’s pretty cool. He grew up doing Muay Thai, he definitely can [fight].”

Northcutt added:

“That would be cool. I can see it. Definitely.”

Before he jumps over the top rope, though, Northcutt has to take care of his business at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video. The 27-year-old will take on Ahmed Mujtaba in a lightweight contest this Friday at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado.

This will be Northcutt’s first match after almost four years of recovering from injury and COVID-19.

Ahmed Mujtaba, meanwhile, is coming off back-to-back first-round finishes and wants nothing more than to make it a hat-trick when he faces Northcutt at ONE Championship’s first on-site event in the United States.

ONE Fight Night 10 will be broadcast live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Watch Northcutt's entire interview below:

