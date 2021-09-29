"Said he would kick his head off" - Chael Sonnen on Conor McGregor calling out Alexander Volkanovski

Chael Sonnen recently weighed in on the developing rivalry between Alexander Volkanovski and Conor McGregor.

In a recent YouTube video, 'The American Gangster' lauded McGregor for making waves with his tweets, which bashed Volkanovski after the Australian's win over Brian Ortega at UFC 266.

The Irishman, who used to rule the featherweight division, mocked 'The Great' for his 5'4" height, claiming he would kick the New Zealander's head off. Sonnen commented on McGregor's decision to delete the tweets:

"There once was a time when Conor could contest for a world championship at 145 pounds...Conor McGregor put out a slew of tweets... He pointed out some stuff about Volkanovski. Said he would kick his head off and deleted it. I don't believe that it was deleted just because it was a disgusting tweet."

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Not a bad fight. Congrats shartsy Not a bad fight. Congrats shartsy

Chael Sonnen suggested that Conor McGregor's deleted tweets draw more traction than any other fighter's callouts. Despite not being a part of UFC 266, the Irish megastar became one of the most talked about fighters after the pay-per-view ended.

"I've also been told by Conor's team in the past that he only deletes tweets because it gets people to talk about them more... He found a way to make himself interesting. Conor McGregor sets something down, walks away and a bomb goes off 50 minutes later. It's completely different."

Watch Chael Sonnen's reaction to Conor McGregor's post-UFC 266 tweets below:

Alexander Volkanovski challenges Conor McGregor

Alexander Volkanovski responded to Conor McGregor's tweets during his UFC 266 post-fight interview. The Aussie challenged the former two-division UFC champion to return to featherweight. Volkanovski noted that he has the right set of tools to beat the Irishman at 145 pounds. He added that McGregor didn't face anyone like him during his featherweight run.

If 'The Notorious' is not willing to undergo a taxing weight cut, Alexander Volkanovski is also prepared to face him at lightweight.

Watch Alexander Volkanovski's response to Conor McGregor below:

Conor McGregor was crowned featherweight champion at UFC 194 after defeating Jose Aldo in 13 seconds. The UFC superstar never defended the belt though, as he moved up a weight class in pursuit of becoming the first simultaneous two-division champion.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Three years ago today, Conor McGregor made history as the UFC's first double champion... Three years ago today, Conor McGregor made history as the UFC's first double champion... https://t.co/GItgc1WfUc

