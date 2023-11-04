Sammy-Jo Luxton responds after fan claims her kicks need work

Sammy-Jo Luxton is one of several social media influencers to ply their trade in boxing. However, what most fans might not know is that she is an experienced martial artist, with a deep background in Muay Thai, no less. Luxton has ample amateur experience in the sport, dating her training back to when she was 11.

So while she has pursued boxing as of late, she has never neglected Muay Thai and kickboxing. In fact, she recently took to X to share some sparring footage, where she appeared to be throwing low kicks with little follow through, which was noted by a fan.

The fan in question advised her to work on her kicks. This, however, drew a quick response from Luxton. She corrected the fan by stating that she pulls back on her kicks when sparring and that she is primarily known for being a kicker.

Expand Tweet

While she is mainly connected to Muay Thai and influencer boxing, Sammy-Jo Luxton recently commented on the Tony Ferguson vs. Paddy Pimblett matchup, which is scheduled for UFC 296. Like many, her opinion of the bout is low, given that Pimblett will not be facing the Ferguson of old.

Instead, Ferguson is on the second worst losing streak in UFC history, so Luxton can be forgiven for her despair over the fight. A seventh straight loss could spell the end for Tony Ferguson's UFC career. But given his prior negative reaction to retirement calls, he will likely pursue fights elsewhere if that is the case.

Did Sammy-Jo Luxton sign with the PFL?

Despite being more known for her boxing and Muay Thai, Sammy-Jo Luxton is also trying to break into the MMA world. While the UFC isn't typically interested in stars outside of combat sports, besides notable exceptions like Dana White's attempt to promote Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk, the PFL is more flexible.

In fact, the arguable face of influencer combat sports, Jake Paul, signed with the PFL back in January. Luxton has made the decision to follow in his footsteps by also signing with the organization. Unfortunately, her PFL debut was pushed back after a recent cancer diagnosis.

The revelation, which was made on X, drew significant support from fans, as they now await her recovery and eventual debut with the promotion.