"Saturday is for fights" - Diana Belbita opens up about being a devoted UFC fan (Exclusive) 

Diana Belbita recently opened up about being a devoted UFC fan and goes out of her way to ensure she can watch events every Saturday night.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Belbita spoke about being a UFC fighter and whether she takes a break from watching the sport after her fights. On the contrary, she mentioned that she doesn't make any plans for Saturday night so she can watch the events.

She said:

"I don't care what else I have to do. Saturday is for fights and I'm not doing something else. Like, if [Justin] Gaethje fights or Dustin Poirier fights, I want to watch it and especially now because they fight each other, I don't care what I have to do that day, I'm gonna watch that fight." [20:57 - 21:12]

'The Warrior Princess' also shared a story of when an event conflicted with a Muay Thai event that saw her corner a teammate. She mentioned that she made a compromise and had another method to watch Gaethje's fight against Rafael Fiziev at UFC 286, saying:

"I had some of my teammates fighting there [Muay Thai event] and I cornered my teammates...and I remember Gaethje, his last fight [UFC 284], and I was there between my teammates' fights with the phone watching the fights...So I was there watching the fight, looking at my teammates, looking back at the fight, so I am a crazy fight fan." [21:16 - 21:54]

Based on Belbita's fandom, its likely that she will be watching UFC 291 when Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier compete in their rematch for the 'BMF' title.

Diana Belbita wants to be an MMA commentator

Diana Belbita has come a long way and improved as an MMA fighter since moving to Canada.

During the aforementioned interview, 'The Warrior Princess' expressed her desire to commentate on fights and even had two deals in place to do so but both events were eventually canceled. She mentioned that the language barrier was a hurdle but wants to prove that she can do it, saying:

"I will do it because it's so funny that three-four years ago I didn't even speak English and now I want to comment an MMA event in English. When everybody, at the beginning everybody said, 'Oh you are not gonna stay long in Canada, you don't even speak the language.'...Not just I am gonna stay here, but I am gonna shine." [15:08 - 15:26]

Diana Belbiță @DianaBelbita In the end, after going through a road full of obstacles, I always come to the same conclusion, hard work at some point pays you off each of the sacrifices you’ve made along the way. Love you all 🤍 In the end, after going through a road full of obstacles, I always come to the same conclusion, hard work at some point pays you off each of the sacrifices you’ve made along the way. Love you all 🤍 https://t.co/jzlCQYxBXF

