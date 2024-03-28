Saul Milton shares his feelings upon learning Tyson Fury would walk out to his song against Francis Ngannou - "I've never seen anything like this"

Tyson Fury and Saul Milton are from two different worlds. The former is an unbeaten boxer, currently reigning as the WBC heavyweight champion. The latter, meanwhile, is one-half of the English electronic music duo, Chase & Status. Milton, whose stage name is 'Chase,' was recently interviewed on The MMA Hour.

During his appearance, he was asked by renowned combat sports journalist, Ariel Helwani, about 'The Gypsy King' walking out to one of his songs for his infamous boxing match with Francis Ngannou. It wasn't a random choice, however, as the decision was greenlit by Milton himself.

Milton, who was previously unaware of Tyson's love for his music, was stunned when he was shown a clip of the heavyweight boxer listening to his song, 'Baddadan.'

"I said, 'Bruv, are you mad? Crazy, crazy.' Then literally, minutes later, I see he's sent me a clip, and it's the-it wan't the walkout, it was the day before when they were doing the open workouts. It [Baddadan] was playing on a loop. I was like, 'What is going on? He's playing it on a loop?' I've never seen anything like this," Milton said.

But that led to a collaborative effort between both parties.

"Then they were like, 'What the hell?' and then he was like, 'One of our guys, one of his mates is down there,' and he gave someone on Tyson's team the song, the CD, whatever. It was mad. Then we got a message from another well-known DJ in the UK called Majestic, and he was like, 'Bruv, what do you say about Baddadan for Tyson?' I was like, 'Oh, it was you?' He goes, 'Yeah, I'm Tyson's DJ," Milton said.

Check out Saul Milton's interview about Tyson Fury (25:36):

While Milton's fandom was at an all-time high upon learning that Fury chose his song to walk out to, it could have ended disastrously, as 'The Gypsy King's' boxing match with Francis Ngannou was a razor-thin split decision that he very well could have lost.

Tyson Fury will now face Oleksandr Usyk

Having vastly underestimated Francis Ngannou in their prior bout, Tyson Fury is now scheduled to take on Oleksandr Usyk. A previous cut sustained in training pushed back the date of their scrap, but it remains on the table, as both unbeaten heavyweight champions will meet to determine the undisputed best.

Check out Tyson Fury hitting the pads:

However, depending on the outcome, another blockbuster matchup in the form of Anthony Joshua awaits 'The Gypsy King.' The two men have been linked for some time, and may now be on a collision course.