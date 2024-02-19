“Savage” - Demetrious Johnson, Joanna Jędrzejczyk, fans show their love to Jonathan Haggerty’s poetic world title defense

The heart of a champion is something that cannot be bought, and for a fighter like Jonathan Haggerty, that is the one big thing that spelled the difference between a statement victory and a crushing upset.

In the main event of ONE Fight Night 19 last Friday, February 16, Haggerty was on the receiving end of a knockdown thanks to an unstoppable flurry of punches from Felipe Lobo as the Brazilian sought to take Haggerty’s ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

‘The General’ responded with a ferocious comeback that saw him knockdown ‘The Demolition Man’ twice, with the final one in round three being the fight-ender.

ONE Championship shared Haggerty’s performance on its Instagram page and fans showered him with love in the comments section:

‘Showed what it means to be a champion’

‘You’re a g. Dog faced some adversity and stayed ten toes down like the champ you are. Congrats’

‘Yes, CHAMP! A true champion can take punches, go down, get up, collect himself and come back with a vengeance. I’m sorry for your loss of your uncle, mate. CONGRATULATIONS CHAMP’

‘Congratulations @jhaggerty_! AND STILL’

ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson had one word that perfectly described Haggerty’s performance:

‘Savage!!’

Women’s MMA legend Joanna Jedrzecjczyk, who visited Haggerty’s camp, also celebrated Haggerty’s victory:

‘Chaaaaaaaamp, congrats’

Jonathan Haggerty eying three-sport supremacy

Still just 27 years old, the English star has ambition for days and wants to become a three-sport ONE world champion.

Haggerty confirmed in the post-fight interview that he and his camp are already preparing for a possible transition to MMA to challenge ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade.

It is a feat that has only been accomplished once and Haggerty has definitely proven that he can do reach that rarified air.