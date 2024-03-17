"Saved my life" - UFC star Mike Davis shares emotional story of how 'Halo' helped him survive bullying and self-harming tendencies in childhood

UFC lightweight Mike Davis got emotional at the post-fight press conference for the UFC Vegas 88 event that took place on March 16 at the UFC APEX Facility in Enterprise, Nevada.

After his bout at the event, Davis spoke to the media where he shared an emotional story from his childhood. 'Beast Boy' revealed that he used to face bullying as a kid and suffered from self-harming tendencies. The 31-year-old said that playing the video game 'Halo' helped him get through that difficult phase.

"The game that saved my life was 'Halo'... When I grew up as a kid... I got picked on a lot. And I was also really small, like a tiny child. So, I got stuffed in lockers, called names... bro, I got picked on. A lot of the times I would find myself in the bathroom trying to inflict pain on myself... I didn't have friends. I really didn't. What saved my life was, after school, I would go home, I would turn on the Xbox that I was gifted from my mom... and I got Halo. And I've met friends in the area, I met friends across the globe and every day, the only thing that made me wanna keep going was to jump on Halo and ply with my friends."

Check out Mike Davis' comments at the UFC Vegas 88 press conference below:

Davis locked horns against Natan Levy in the prelims of UFC Vegas 88. Ahead of the clash, Levy missed weight. So, the bout took place at catchweight (156.5 pounds).

'Beast Boy' got the better of his opponent and defeated him with an arm-triangle choke in the second round of the fight.

With the victory, Davis extended his UFC winning streak to 4-0. The 31-year-old currently has a professional record of 11-2, which includes seven knockouts and two submissions.