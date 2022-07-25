“That’s when he does a lot of mistakes” - Savvas Michael plans to take advantage of Rodtang’s anger

In the next round of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix, Savvas Michael will face the biggest challenge of his professional career to date when he faces reigning divisional king Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

The Cyprus-born fighter has developed an impressive Muay Thai record and has collected world titles internationally. Most recently, Michael had a near flawless victory in the opening round of the tournament when he defeated Amir Naseri.

In the semi-finals round of this Grand Prix, he is set to meet Muay Thai superstar Rodtang. In an interview with ONE Championship, Michael offered a unique outlook on how he plans to defeat the world champion.

“When he gets angry, he lets his emotions get in the way. Every fighter is vulnerable to that same problem. That’s why I always tell you that whoever makes the first mistake loses. As for Rodtang, he loses his temper more than a lot of us."

Rodtang is well known for fighting chaotically. He will punch himself or dance when he gets hit by his opponent. Michael said that he will use the Thai fighter's passion and anger against him.

“I see that when Rodtang gets angry, that’s when he does a lot of mistakes. He has some mental lapses when he tries to keep his composure and feels that he has to regain his A-game.”

The two Muay Thai strikers will face off on August 26 at US primetime. The fight will go down on the main card of ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II. The winner will meet the victor of Walter Goncalves vs. Superlek Kiatmoo9 later in 2022.

Savvas Michael receives support from Liam Harrison

'The Hitman' Liam Harrison will also be competing on ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II. He'll face Nong-O Gaiyanghadao for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

In an interview with ONE, Harrison picked Savvas Michael to defeat Rodtang. He explained:

"Savvas Michael was absolutely incredible. Naseri is no joke, and Savvas made him look like a novice. I thought he was absolutely brilliant. He’s leveled up so much. He’s an absolute beast. His mindset, everything, he’s just a killer.”

Rodtang is a major challenge to defeat, but Harrison says that if someone can beat him, it might be Michael.

“I’m really looking forward to him and Rodtang because if there’s a foreigner who can beat him at that weight, it is Savvas. God knows what’s going to happen in that fight, but as I said, if anyone can beat Rodtang it’s him.”

ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II will feature Rodtang, Savvas Michael, Liam Harrison, and Nong-O. This major fight card will be headlined by a world title rematch between Adriano Moraes and Demetrious Johnson.

