"Say it to your president" - Ian Garry vows to defeat Colby Covington, forcing him to say 'I quit' to Donald Trump

UFC welterweights Ian Garry and Colby Covington have been going at each other for quite some time now, and the two appear to be on a collision course that will end inside the octagon.

After Covington took to social media to issue a callout to 'The Future' and take verbal jabs at his wife, Layla Anna-Lee in the process, Garry has responded in his own way.

He took to Instagram to challenge Covington to an 'I Quit' match, and went on to suggest another stipulation - that the loser leaves the UFC forever. Now, Ian Garry has doubled down on his challenge.

In an interview with Sky Sports' Nik Hobbs, Garry was asked about the challenge he issued Covington, to which 'The Future' responded by saying:

"I'm going to make Colby say that, that's what I'm gonna do. I'm gonna [be] pounding his face on the canvas, I'm going to point his face to Donald Trump and I'm going to be like 'Say it, say it to your President. Don't say it to me. Say it to him. I want him to look in your eyes when you say that.'"

Check out the interview here (0:31 for Garry's comments):

Following his win over Geoff Neal at UFC 298, Ian Garry moved to #7 in the UFC's welterweight rankings. Covington was last seen in the octagon during his decision loss to reigning champion Leon Edwards, and has since been moved to #4 at 170 pounds.

Given their rankings and where they are at in their respective careers, a fight between the two certainly makes sense.

What is Ian Garry's professional MMA record?

'The Future' is currently undefeated and holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 14-0. Out of those 14 wins, seven have come by knockout, six by decision, and one by submission.

Garry has consistently climbed the UFC's welterweight rankings since entering the promotion back in 2021. In his debut, he knocked out Jordan Williams, and followed that up with back-to-back decision wins over Darian Weeks and Gabriel Green.

Following the bout with Green, he secured a TKO win over Kenan Song at UFC 285, and officially announced himself as a star in the making. Since then, he has gone on to beat Daniel Rodriguez (TKO), Neil Magny (decision), and Geoff Neal (decision).