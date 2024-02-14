"Sc*mbag move" - Chael Sonnen goes off on Jon Jones for revealing confidential UFC 300 offer

Jon Jones remains sidelined after tearing the tendon that connects the pectoral muscle to the bone in November and withdrawing from his first heavyweight title defense at UFC 295. 'Bones' recently revealed that he was offered the opportunity to headline UFC 300, drawing the ire of former opponent Chael Sonnen.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, 'The American Gangster' stated:

"He only said one detail that could harm the company. They don't have a main event and they're scrambling, which means any of you that are getting an alike phone call, negotiate hard, they need you. That is what the heavyweight champion just told the rest of the roster."

The three-time title challenger added:

"It's a sc*mbag move and Dana [White] and Hunter [Campbell] and Mick [Maynard] and Sean [Shelby], they shouldn't have to call you and say, 'hey man, this is just between us'. They shouldn't have to say it every time. If you've been here, then you know that's the deal. If you're our champion, we should be able to count on you. Daniel Cormier's right - that is a bad employee."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments on Jon Jones revealing UFC 300 offer below (starting at the 5:12 mark):

As UFC 300 remains without a main event, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the promotion checked if Jones would be ready to compete. Furthermore, despite a strong card, it has been known by both fans and fighters for quite some time that the UFC has struggled to land a headliner as ticket sales for the event were pushed back a week.

What did Jon Jones say about being offered to headline UFC 300?

While Jon Jones has an opponent for his first heavyweight title defense in Stipe Miocic, it is unclear when the highly-anticipated bout will take place. During a recent appearance on Submission Radio, 'Bones' revealed that he was offered the opportunity to headline UFC 300, stating:

"I got a call from Hunter Campbell with one of the head lawyers of the UFC, asking me - he said, 'Jon, I know it's only nine weeks away, but if there's any chance you're feeling up to it, man, it'd be awesome news for the community that you're coming back and headlining one of the biggest events ever'. And as honored as I am for the opportunity, I just don't think I'll be ready."

Check out Jon Jones' comments on being offered to headline UFC 300 below:

Expand Tweet

Jones added that as he only has a few more events left, he wants to make sure he is fully recovered before returning. 'Bones', who is widely considered the greatest mixed martial artist of all time, has teased that his next bout could be his last, noting that he would like to compete at Madison Square Garden in his retirement fight. That could set him up for a return near the end of 2024.