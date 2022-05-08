Schedule for UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Rakic - Weigh-ins and pre-fight press conference

The UFC set the ball rolling for the month of May with a blockbuster pay-per-view event and has yet another action-packed card lined up for this weekend.

UFC Vegas 54 is set to take place at the promotion's APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 14. The Fight Night will be headlined by a crucial light heavyweight encounter between Jan Blachowicz and Aleksandar Rakic.

Blachowicz is a former champion whereas Rakic is currently ranked third in the 205lbs division. Therefore, the outcome of this contest is likely to have a major impact on the title picture in the division. The winner can be expected to fight for light heavyweight gold next.

Both Blachowicz and Rakic have won four of their last five fights inside the octagon. They will be looking to pick up what will be a vital win in their respective careers this weekend.

The co-main event features another explosive light heavyweight clash between Ryan Spann and Ion Cutelaba.

Check out the pre-fight press conference and weigh-ins schedule for the event below:

Pre-fight press conference

Media day interactions with the fighters are scheduled for Wednesday, May 11 and can be viewed live on the promotion's official website, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch.

Official and ceremonial weigh-ins

The official and ceremonial weigh-ins will take place on Friday, May 13 and can be watched live on the platforms mentioned above.

NOTE: The dates are estimated based on the usual schedule for events and are subject to change as the promotion is yet to officially confirm the same.

UFC Vegas 54 main card

Check out the main card for the event below:

Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakic (light heavyweight)

Ryan Spann vs. Ion Cutelaba (light heavyweight)

Davey Grant vs. Louis Smolka (bantamweight)

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Amanda Ribas (women's flyweight)

Frank Camacho vs. Manuel Torres (lightweight)

Jake Hadley vs. Allan Nascimento (flyweight)

UFC Vegas 54 preliminary card

Check out the preliminary card for the event below:

Viviane Araujo vs. Andrea Lee (women's flyweight)

Michael Johnson vs. Alan Patrick (lightweight)

Virna Jandiroba vs. Angela Hill (women's strawweight)

Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Candelario (flyweight)

Nick Maximov vs. Andre Petroski (middleweight)

