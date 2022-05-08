UFC schedule after UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje - When is the next UFC fight?

The UFC returns to its APEX facility in Las Vegas for this weekend's Fight Night event. UFC Vegas 54 is scheduled to take place on May 14 and will be headlined by an intriguing light heavyweight clash between former champion Jan Blachowicz and No.3-ranked contender Aleksandar Rakic.

The pair were initially scheduled to headline a Fight Night event on March 27, but the matchup was postponed due to Blachowicz suffering an injury. They are finally going to share the octagon this Saturday. Jan Blachowicz's five-fight win streak inside the octagon came to an unceremonious end in his second title defense against Glover Teixeira back in October last year.

A win against Rakic could yet again put the Polish fighter back into the title picture. Meanwhile, the Austrian has won four out of his last five fights inside the octagon, with his last two wins coming against former title contenders Thiago Santos and Anthony Smith. A victory against the former champion this weekend is likely to earn him a shot at the title next.

The co-headliner features another exciting light heavyweight contest with Ryan Spann taking on Ian Cutelaba. Other fights on the main card include a bantamweight scrap between Davey Grant and Louis Smolka, a women's flyweight battle between Katlyn Chookagian and Amanda Ribas, a lightweight clash between Frank Camacho and Manuel Torres, and a flyweight bout between Jake Hadley and Allan Nascimento.

What happened in the main event of UFC 274?

Charles Oliveira has yet again proved why he's widely regarded as the best lightweight in the world right now. The former 155lbs champion spectacularly put away Justin Gaethje via rear-naked choke in the first round of their main event clash at UFC 274.

Heading into the fight, Oliveira said he wouldn't be too respectful of Gaethje's striking prowess and he stayed true to his words. Despite having to withstand heavy blows from 'The Highlight' early on in the round, Oliveira kept marching forward. He dropped his opponent with a big right hand and then went on to submit him via rear-naked choke.

With the win, Oliveira became the current top contender in the division. He said he'd like to fight Conor McGregor for the title next.

