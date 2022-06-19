Schedule for UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot - Weigh-ins and pre-fight press conference

The UFC returns to its Apex facility in Las Vegas for the upcoming Fight Night card on June 25. UFC on ESPN 38 features a stacked card that will be headlined by a lightweight firefight between surging contenders Arman Tsarukyan (18-2) and Mateusz Gamrot (20-1).

Tsarukyan and Gamrot are ranked No.11 and No.12, respectively, in the lightweight division. A win for either man will help them break into the top 10 of what is probably the most heavily stacked division in the UFC right now.

In the co-headlining bout, welterweight contenders Neil Magny and Shavkat Rakhmonov will go into battle in what's expected to be a barnburner of a fight.

Magny has won his last two fights and will be taking on one of the hottest prospects in the welterweight division right now. The 27-year-old Rakhmonov is yet to suffer a loss in his 15-fight professional career.

Check out the pre-fight press conference and weigh-ins schedule for the event below:

Pre-fight press conference

Pre-fight media-day interactions with fighters will take place on Wednesday, June 22 and can be watched live on the promotion's official website, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch.

Official and ceremonial weigh-ins

The official and ceremonial weigh-ins for the event will take place on Friday, June 24 and can be viewed live on the platforms mentioned above.

NOTE: The dates are estimated based on the usual schedule for the promotion's events and are subject to change as they are yet to be officially confirmed.

UFC on ESPN 38 full card

Check out the entire card for UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot below:

Main card

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot (lightweight)

Neil Magny vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov (welterweight)

Josh Parisian vs. Alan Baudot (heavyweight)

Thiago Moisés vs. Christos Giagos (lightweight)

Nate Maness vs. Umar Nurmagomedov (bantamweight)

Chris Curtis vs. Rodolfo Vieira (middleweight)

Preliminary card

Carlos Ulberg vs. Tafon Nchukwi (light heavyweight)

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. T.J. Brown (featherweight)

Raulian Paiva vs. Sergey Morozov (bantamweight)

JP Buys vs. Cody Durden (flyweight)

Brian Kelleher vs. Mario Bautista (bantamweight)

Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Jinh Yu Frey (women's strawweight)

