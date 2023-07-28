"School of the Wolf is proud to have you" - Jan Blachowicz's interest in 'The Witcher' invites response from official handle of the game

Jan Blachowicz inspired a response from the official Twitter handle of the popular game The Witcher. In a press conference, he was asked about his favorite game, and the reporter also tried to make comparisons of The Witcher with different games, but Blachowicz kept ranking The Witcher higher than most of them. This was noted by the developers, who then responded:

"School of the Wolf is proud to have you, @JanBlachowicz."

In the past, the former UFC light heavyweight champion has expressed his liking for the game as well. In 2022, he chose The Witcher game and book series' over the Netflix Series of the same name.

Besides his interest in games, the Polish MMA fighter boasts a professional MMA record of 29-9. He has earned himself a black belt in jiu-jitsu and is a former light heavyweight champion of the UFC. Blachowicz is currently bracing up for his high-voltage light heavyweight bout against Alex Pereira at UFC 291 at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, United States.

Brendan Schaub believes Jan Blachowicz would be a tough challenge for Alex Pereira to overcome

Brendan Schaub believes that Jan Blachowicz is one of the toughest matches the UFC could have made for Alex Pereira. Pereira has had an impressive run at the UFC; he rose phenomenally in the promotion and won the UFC middleweight championship by defeating his kickboxing rival Israel Adesanya at UFC 281. Adesanya ended his reign in the middleweight division by defeating him by knockout at UFC 287 in a rematch, which saw 'Poatan' shift to light heavyweight.

Pereira is now set to make his first outing in the light heavyweight division against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291. Brendan Schaub, while reviewing the bout before UFC 291 on his podcast The Schaub Show, commended Blachowicz for his experience, grappling, and striking power. He described him as a tough challenge for Pereira, whom he feels doesn't have the experience of fighting "big guys" like Blachowicz.

"I’m a little surprised, just with Jan’s experience in MMA compared to Alex Pereira. Alex had the perfect route to get to a world title. He gets to Izzy, gets the job done there and then gets starched in his last outing. But he hasn’t really fought a ton of big, heavy grapplers like Jan. I’m not saying that Jan is Khabib here, but compared to Alex he’s Khabib here."

