"Scripted. S** is so corny now" - Fans react as Henry Cejudo's NSFW moment is caught on Quinton Jackson's livestream 

Henry Cejudo was recently involved in a seemingly awkward exchange on Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson’s live stream. The stream featured an unfiltered moment when Cejudo made a suggestive comment, unaware that thousands were tuned in.Jackson let the scene play out before revealing they were live, leaving Cejudo visibly stunned. The clip spread fast across social media, drawing criticism and disbelief in equal measure.Check out the X post below:Fans flooded X, calling out Cejudo’s behavior. One fan wrote:&quot;Scripted. Shit is so corny now @HenryCejudo.&quot;Meanwhile, other fans wrote:&quot;He told him to say that.&quot;&quot;Take this down, bro.&quot;&quot;He’s cooked.&quot;&quot;Men will be men.&quot;&quot;Bro, let him havea good time with his buddy.&quot;Check out some of the fan reactions below:Fans react to Henry Cejudo and Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's controversial moment on stream. [Screenshots courtesy: @HappyPunch on X]Cejudo is scheduled to return to action against Payton Talbott at UFC 323 on Dec. 6, 2025, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The former two-division UFC champion hopes to end a three-fight losing streak after setbacks to Song Yadong and Merab Dvalishvili.Meanwhile, Talbott brings a 10-1 record and renewed confidence following a rebound win at UFC 317. Talbott earned his UFC opportunity through Dana White’s Contender Series.Merab Dvalishvili backs Henry Cejudo to rebound at UFC 323UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili believes Henry Cejudo will prevail against Payton Talbott at UFC 323 in Las Vegas. Dvalishvili will headline the card in a rematch with Petr Yan.Previewing the matchup in a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Dvalishvili predicted that Cejudo’s wrestling would make the difference. However, he also questioned the veteran’s training commitment in recent months, stating:“Henry will beat him. Henry’s not wrestling much and not using his grappling. Even if he used it, he’ll get tired because he doesn’t train much. I’m hoping Henry Cejudo wins this fight.”Cejudo enters the fight on a three-bout skid, having dropped decisions to Aljamain Sterling, Dvalishvili, and Song Yadong. Talbott, 10-1, recently rebounded with a win over Felipe Lima and now faces his toughest test at UFC 323 at the T-Mobile Arena.