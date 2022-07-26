"I don't see him fighting too much longer" - Sean Brady believes he will be facing someone other than Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title in 2023

Sean Brady is on the hunt to become the UFC welterweight champion, but he doesn't think Kamaru Usman will be the titleholder in 2023. Holding a record of 15-0, Brady has won all five of his UFC fights, placing him at No.9 in the official rankings.

Usman, meanwhile, has been the champion since 2019 and has successfully defended the title five times. His prolonged success and rumored knee troubles could lead to 'The Nigerian Nightmare' retiring sooner rather than later.

During an interview with The Schmo, Brady had this to say about fighting for the title in 2023 and the prospect Usman retiring soon:

"Not Kamaru. I don't see him fighting much longer. I think, even if he goes out on top, I could see him just being done. He's done so much. So, it could be Leon [Edwards], it could be Colby [Covington], but who knows. Whoever it is, it doesn't matter cause I'm gonna beat them."

Brady's next fight will be against the No.5-ranked Belal Muhammad at UFC 280. If the Philadelphia native can emerge victorious, he will likely be one fight away from a title shot.

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN Big business here at welterweight. No. 5 vs. No. 9 in the official rankings. Belal Muhammad ( @bullyb170 ) vs. Sean Brady ( @seanbradymma ) is verbally agreed for Oct. 22 in Abu Dhabi, per sources. Big business here at welterweight. No. 5 vs. No. 9 in the official rankings. Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) vs. Sean Brady (@seanbradymma) is verbally agreed for Oct. 22 in Abu Dhabi, per sources. https://t.co/z2DodT19HS

Meanwhile, Usman has teased a move to light heavyweight, which could increase the odds of seeing a new welterweight champion by the end of 2023.

Watch Sean Brady's interview with The Schmo below:

Sean Brady weighs in on Kamaru Usman's potential move to light heavyweight

Kamaru Usman has teased a move to the light heavyweight division because he doesn't want to fight his close friend Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title. With that in mind, he'll have to make the jump to 205lbs should he pursue champ-champ status.

During the same interview, Brady gave his opinion on Usman potentially moving up two weight classes, saying:

"I mean, if you do what he's done, he might be able to go up. I know he doesn't wanna fight Izzy [Adesanya], so he might go up and do it. These big guys are slow, so he might be able to win."

Before possibly changing weight classes, Usman has a tough fight against Leon Edwards at UFC 278. The outcome of that fight could massively change the division's outlook due to 'The Nigerian Nightmare' having won against most of the top contenders at welterweight.

