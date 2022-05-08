"He's human" - Sean Brady weighs in on Khamzat Chimaev, following war with Gilbert Burns

Sean Brady has put forth his take on fellow undefeated UFC welterweight Khamzat Chimaev after the latter’s all-time-classic fight with Gilbert Burns. Chimaev beat Burns via unanimous decision in a three-round slugfest at UFC 273 on April 9th.

Meanwhile, Brady is coming off a hard-fought unanimous decision win against Michael Chiesa, whom he faced at UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs. Tate last November. Speaking to James Lynch for MMA News, Brady asserted that Chimaev “looked great” in his win over Gilbert Burns.

Brady indicated that Gilbert Burns was the No. 2-ranked welterweight heading into UFC 273, adding that Burns has only lost to UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and Chimaev at welterweight.

The 29-year-old opined that the Chimaev-Burns matchup was close and he wouldn’t have had a problem with the judges scoring it in favor of either fighter.

He also addressed the criticism directed by certain sections of the MMA community towards highly-touted fighters such as himself and Chimaev if they do anything short of absolutely dominating their opponents:

“Same thing with him like, he goes in there, and he beats Gilbert Burns. But he didn’t like, f**king kill him in the first 30 seconds. And people are saying, ‘Oh, he’s not this. He’s not that.’ Like, what do you expect us to do? Go in there and walk on f**king water? Like, they want like, lasers to come out of the dude’s eyes. He’s human. We’re all human. These people who just sit on the outside, and they have no idea what like; they just have no f**king clue what goes into this.”

Watch Sean Brady’s conversation with James Lynch in the video below:

MMA wunderkind Khamzat Chimaev’s call-out of Sean Brady

After his masterful victory over grappling savant Michael Chiesa last November, Brady proclaimed himself to be the best grappler at welterweight. He emphasized that this was despite the fact that he didn’t have a collegiate wrestling background. Brady said:

"I think I'm the best grappler in the division and [Michael Chiesa] was one of them and I just showed what I can do to him, so yeah, here we go."

UFC @ufc Listen to @SeanBradyMMA reflect on the biggest win of his career at #UFCVegas43 Listen to @SeanBradyMMA reflect on the biggest win of his career at #UFCVegas43 🎤 https://t.co/iDG6uFd5Bg

Khamzat Chimaev, widely heralded amongst the best grapplers in the UFC, immediately responded and called out Sean Brady. Chimaev tweeted:

“I want to fight this guy let’s fight bro”

Check out the tweet below:

The MMA community has lately been rife with rumors regarding Khamzat Chimaev potentially fighting Nate Diaz at UFC 276 on July 2nd. However, this matchup’s yet to be officially confirmed. Meanwhile, Brady is recovering from nose surgery and is expected to return to the octagon soon. It’s unclear as to who the 29-year-old will fight next.

