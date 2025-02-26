Sean Brady sheds light on why he had no qualms about accepting short-notice main event against Leon Edwards

Sean Brady recently shed light on why he had no qualms about accepting a short-notice main event bout against Leon Edwards. He noted that he purposely kept himself in shape to be prepared should an opportunity arise.

The Philadelphia native stepped in to replace Jack Della Maddalena after the latter was awarded a welterweight title shot against Belal Muhammad at UFC 315 in May. The promotion wanted to keep Edwards on the Fight Night 255 card, especially considering it takes place at the O2 Arena in London, England.

During his latest appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, the 32-year-old shed light on his thought process behind accepting the bout. Brady said he discussed with his team before making a decision and felt confident about fighting Edwards on five weeks' notice:

"I just wanted to be ready in case a short-notice fight came up, in case anything happened where I would be ready and if I was able, ready, healthy, that I'd be able to say, 'Yes', and that's what this was...This is my job. I'm ready, I'm able and yeah, I'm willing to go take the risk and take the chance, go in Leon [Edwards'] backyard and fight the number one guy who is a former champion."

Check out Sean Brady's comments below:

Sean Brady eager to prove he is best welterweight in the world

Sean Brady is eager to prove he is the best welterweight in the world.

During the aforementioned interview, Brady said there are plenty of worthy title contenders in the welterweight division and that he would be willing to fight again should he defeat Leon Edwards:

"The top of our division, there's plenty of guys who could be fighting for the [welterweight] belt...I wouldn't mind after I beat Leon [Edwards], I'd fight again if I had to before fighting for the belt. I used to be so fixated on getting the belt and I'm very close, but I also just want to go fight, I want to compete, I want to show the world that I'm the best fighter in the world."

Check out Sean Brady's comments below:

