Sean Brady talks Leon Edwards face-off, Andrew Tate pictured with UFC star, Conor McGregor praises Donald Trump: MMA News Roundup

Sean Brady talks Leon Edwards face-off, Andrew Tate posts picture with UFC star and Conor McGregor praises Donald Trump.

#3 Sean Brady talks Leon Edwards face-off ahead of UFC London showdown

London, England, is once again set to play host to a stacked UFC card as UFC Fight Night 255 goes down at the O2 Arena this Saturday.

In the main event, Leon Edwards returns to action for the first time since losing the welterweight title to Belal Muhammad. His opponent Sean Brady has been rising up the rankings, winning four of his last five bouts.

Ahead of their clash this weekend, Edwards and Brady took part in a face-off outside of the venue. Following their brief encounter, the American spoke to MMA Junkie where he shared his thoughts on the Brit, saying:

“Leon’s tall, skinny. He’s a tall guy. It was literally four seconds of us facing off. It was the quickest interaction I think I’ve ever had in my life. So can’t take much from that. But I got to see him for the first time. Listen, I have nothing but respect for Leon. That’s how I am with all these guys. It’s nothing personal. It’s just business.”

Catch Sean Brady's comments below:

#2 Andrew Tate shares photograph with UFC star

Andrew Tate recently got MMA fans talking after sharing a picture of himself with UFC welterweight star Colby Covington. In the picture, the pair were sat on a private plane traveling across the U.S.

'Chaos' is known to be one of the more controversial fighters on the roster, evidenced by his regular voicing of support to Tate and his brother Tristan during their temporary imprisonment and legal issues in Romania.

'Cobra' took to X to share the photograph, captioning the post:

"My G @ColbyCovMMA."

#1 Conor McGregor praises Donald Trump and his administration whilst making dig at Irish government

Conor McGregor has praised Donald Trump, Elon Musk and their administration, following a visit to the White House.

The Irishman has openly voiced his support for Trump's presidency and even attended his inauguration ceremony earlier this year. Most recently, 'The Notorious' met with Trump last weekend on St. Patrick's Day to discuss the issues he believes his country, the Republic of Ireland, is facing.

Following their meeting and the news that Musk's Space X team successfully brought stranded astronauts back to Earth, McGregor took to X to praise their efforts and fire shots at his own government. He tweeted:

"Sergio Gore gets it done! They were saving astronauts caught in Space here! This administrations work rate is wildly impressive, NOBODY CAN DENY. My own government has barely done a days work since its inception many months ago. And when they were in it was just shouting over each other about who gets to sit where."

Check out McGregor's post here:

