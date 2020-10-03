Cody Garbrandt and Sean O'Malley have been engaged in a war of words for quite some time now.

Sean O’Malley recently suffered his first defeat as a professional MMA fighter at the hands of Marlon Vera at UFC 252.

O’Malley suffered a leg injury that’s said to have resulted from Vera’s leg kicks and the fact that the former rolled his ankle in an awkward position.

The lower leg injury severely compromised O’Malley and Vera was quick to capitalize on it. Vera relentlessly attacked O’Malley and finished the latter via TKO in the very first round of the fight.

Sean O’Malley references Cody Garbrandt’s old tweet and jibes at the latter

Following O’Malley’s loss to Vera, the former’s first loss in professional MMA, Cody Garbrandt took to his official Twitter account and posted a tweet that read –

“Some people aren’t made for war... #SugaFree”

Garbrandt’s aforementioned tweet against O’Malley back in August of this year has now seemingly been utilized by O’Malley to target the former.

As we’d previously reported, Garbrandt has withdrawn from his UFC Flyweight Title fight and will be replaced by Alex Perez who’ll face reigning titleholder, Deiveson Figueiredo, for the belt at UFC 255 this November.

Sean O’Malley has taken to social media and put forth a tweet concerning Garbrandt pulling out from the UFC Flyweight Title fight. O’Malley’s tweet, that included Garbrandt’s aforementioned tweet from August, read as follows –

Advertisement

“Some people aren’t made for war... jk heal up champ.”

Some people aren’t made for war... #SugaFree — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) August 16, 2020

Some people aren’t made for war... jk heal up champ. https://t.co/seg90p0Gwe — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) October 2, 2020

Will Sean O’Malley and Cody Garbrandt settle their differences inside the Octagon?

Cody Garbrandt is a former UFC Bantamweight Champion who entered his fight against archrival TJ Dillashaw with an undefeated professional Mixed Martial Arts record, only to be stopped via TKO by the latter.

Garbrandt lost to Dillashaw in their rematch as well, again via TKO. Garbrandt then suffered another brutal defeat at the hands of Pedro Munhoz via KO.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, Garbrandt finally returned to the win column at UFC 250 this year, putting on a spectacular performance against Raphael Assuncao whom he beat by way of KO.

On the other hand, Sean O’Malley is currently working towards regaining lost momentum after losing to Marlon Vera via TKO back in August.

Presently, O’Malley competes in the UFC Bantamweight division, whereas Garbrandt has consistently asserted that he intends to fight in both the Flyweight and Bantamweight divisions.

The vast majority of combat sports fans and experts currently believe that a fight between O’Malley and Garbrandt could transpire once both fighters are deemed fit to compete.

Sean O’Malley is supposedly well on the road to recovery from his leg injury. Meanwhile, fans can expect additional details on Cody Garbrandt’s withdrawal, health, and comeback date to unravel in the days to come.

Which fighter do you think will walk away victorious in a potential matchup between Sean O’Malley and Cody Garbrandt? Sound off in the comments.