"I don't know if he's going to be able to get a ticket" - Sean O'Malley on Andrew Tate possibly attending UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi

Sean O'Malley recently weighed in on the chances of Andrew Tate attending UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi. The former professional kickboxer has recently been in the headlines for his controversial take on multiple subjects, primarily women.

According to O'Malley, who is trying to get Tate on his podcast, the American-British internet personality was supposed to attend UFC 280. However, 'Sugar' isn't sure if Tate has a ticket for the already sold-out Etihad Arena. When asked if Tate will feature on his podcast, the bantamweight superstar said:

"I don't know, we're trying. He's gonna be there supposedly [at UFC 280]. Well I don't know if he's going to be able to get a ticket. So if he doesn't get a ticket, he probably won't come."

One of his co-hosts asked O'Malley if he was given a certain number of tickets by the UFC. The 27-year-old claimed that he had already doled out the tickets to his father and his friends.

"They give me the normal amount but I already gave them out to my dad and his buddies."

Watch Sean O'Malley's comments at the 10:47 mark of the video below:

Andrew Tate has previosuly reached out to Sean O'Malley

Andrew Tate has gained notoriety in recent times due to his contentious comments on a variety of subjects. The former professional kickboxer was also recently banned from Facebook and Instagram for his misogynistic comments.

However, Sean O'Malley admittedly agrees with most of Tate's disputed takes. 'Sugar' also claims to have received a cryptic message from the former Big Brother contestant saying, "Let's do it." Although O'Malley had no idea what it meant, he agreed to get on board with Tate. The 27-year-old said during an episode of the TimboSugarShow:

"Dude, Andrew Tate, he hit me up this morning. He said, 'Let's do it.' That's all he said. I don't know what the f**k it meant, but I said, 'Let's do it'... He's a f****** character. Just out of nowhere, blew up. Very, very strong opinions."

Watch the TimboSugarShow below:

