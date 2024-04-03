Sean O'Malley believes "getting hit in the head" regularly may be the primary cause of Sean Strickland's mental health struggles

Sean O'Malley recently speculated that Sean Strickland's ongoing mental health struggles may be linked to the frequent head trauma resulting from absorbing hits during fights and sparring sessions.

Last month, the former UFC middleweight champion revealed his ongoing battle with mental anguish in a series of social media posts. He candidly shared that despite achieving his long-held aspirations, he is regularly plagued by inner struggles, which occur several times monthly.

Strickland confessed to harboring feelings of endangerment towards others, expressing a sense of being trapped in a mindset where he desires to "burn down everything in the world."

Check out Sean Strickland's posts below:

The reigning bantamweight champion asserts that Strickland's enduring psychological tribulations might be correlated with excessive exposure to punishment in training.

During a recent episode of his podcast, TimboSugarShow (via MMA Fighting), O'Malley stated:

"It’s like, duh. Anyone who says that they literally have a [desire] to kill people probably aren’t doing mentally well. You either love or you hate, and if you want to kill people for no reason. ... I mean, he’s honest about it, which is f**king pretty crazy."

He added:

"Just going in there and sparring and getting hit in the head — not that he gets hit that much, but if you’re getting hit not that much, but you spar every day, that adds up."

Check out Sean O'Malley's comments below (23:33):

Strickland has previously discussed his mental health struggles in various interviews and social media posts; he has offered glimpses into his tumultuous upbringing, past affiliations with neo-Nazism, and ongoing battle with intrusive homicidal ideations.

Sean O'Malley discusses federal raid on Sean 'Diddy' Combs' house over human trafficking allegations

During the same episode of his podcast, Sean O'Malley delved into the federal raid on Sean 'Diddy' Combs' residence amid allegations of human trafficking and sexual assault.

'Sugar' explored Combs' potential emotions in light of these accusations, pondering how he might feel if the claims against him were unfounded. He then drew parallels between the situation of the American rapper and the notorious island of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein:

"All these cameras recording in all his houses, that was like Jeffrey Epstein’s island, right? Diddy Epstein is what they’re calling him." [5:45]

On March 25, federal agents with the US Homeland Security conducted raids on two residences belonging to the rapper in Los Angeles and Miami. These raids coincided with a slew of diverse accusations leveled against him.

Since last November, Combs has been the target of five lawsuits in New York, alleging sexual assault, sexual trafficking, and involvement in other illegal activities. Combs has vehemently denied all of these allegations.

