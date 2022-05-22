Sean O'Malley believes UFC will let him box if he becomes as big a name as Conor McGregor

Sean O’Malley plans to achieve Conor McGregor’s level of superstardom by building his name through having and winning great fights. He believes that he can be as big as the Irishman, and when that happens, the UFC will let him venture into boxing.

During the latest episode of his BroMalley YouTube show, ‘Suga’ shared with viewers his dream of being one of the biggest athletes of all time. He said that it all begins with a dream and a vision of the path leading to it. He has seen his path since he was young, but it gets more apparent with each year and fight.

O'Malley stated that he wanted to become an athlete with the caliber of Michael Jordan, Conor McGregor, and Tom Brady. Next, he broke down Irishiman’s road to stardom, alluding to his knockout victory over Jose Aldo, and fights against Chad Mendes and Nate Diaz, which were phenomenally successful.

Then O’Malley laid out his plans to achieve his goal by having huge fights with Chito Vera, Petr Yan, and others. He mentioned a possible jump to the 145lbs division someday and believes it will all lead him to take on the world of boxing eventually.

Sean O’Malley said:

"I think I’ll be able to box. I think UFC will let me box someday. If I can build myself as big as I plan on being able to, as big as Conor if not bigger at that point, they will let me box."

'Suga' predicted that it would sell well, with the UFC profiting handsomely.

Conor McGregor and his boxing precedence

‘Notorious’ is the only UFC fighter allowed by the promotion to step into the boxing ring while still being an active member of their roster. This is no small feat, as he had to convince Dana White that the UFC should co-promote such an event with its boxing counterpart. It's worth noting that Chad Mendes recently made his BKFC debut while still being signed to the UFC, but it's not quite the same as McGregor fighting Mayweather in a pro boxing match co-promoted by the UFC.

McGregor's campaign for a 'Money Fight' against Floyd Mayweather Jr. led him to his desired outcome as they met in a boxing ring almost five years ago. ‘Money’ won the fight by 10th round TKO. Despite being beaten, Conor McGregor reportedly earned $130 million in the fight purse.

This created precedence as many other fighters began openly talking about cross-promotional bouts with renowned boxers.

Recently, two reigning UFC champions, Francs Ngannou and Kamaru Usman have been campaigning for fights against Tyson Fury and Canelo Alvarez. It looks like ‘The Predator’ is getting closer to his goal, as he and Fury faced off in a boxing ring after the Englishman’s last professional boxing fight against Dilliant Whyte.

Only time will tell if they will be able to follow Conor McGregor’s path and convince a reluctant Dana White to let them in the boxing ring.

