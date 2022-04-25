"All class, all respect" - Francis Ngannou's manager heaps praise on Tyson Fury for sharing spotlight with UFC star

Francis Ngannou's manager Marquel Martin lauded Tyson Fury for sharing his moment with the UFC heavyweight champion. After Ngannou's incredible journey, Martin was glad to see 'The Predator' in the spotlight with Fury.

Martin also believes that the gesture from Fury goes on to speak loads about his character. Congratulating 'The Gypsy King' and his team, Ngannou's manager issued the following statement:

"Grateful we were able to witness history tonight at Wembley. The energy in that place was indescriable. And to see that Tyson would share his moment with Francis in the spur of the moment speaks to his character and his respect for Francis as another Heavyweight Champion. I was just proud to see my brother standing there after all he has been through. Just honored. Massive congrats to Tyson and his team. All chass, all respect." via ESPN's Marc Raimondi

Marc Raimondi @marc_raimondi Statement from Francis Ngannou’s manager @Marquel_Martin on Ngannou being ringside for the Tyson Fury fight at Wembley and Fury bringing Ngannou into a postfight interview Statement from Francis Ngannou’s manager @Marquel_Martin on Ngannou being ringside for the Tyson Fury fight at Wembley and Fury bringing Ngannou into a postfight interview https://t.co/7I325cOawP

Tyson Fury thoroughly outclassed Dillian Whyte before knocking him out with a vicious uppercut in the sixth round at the Webley Stadium. After pledging retirement, Fury invited Francis Ngannou, who was present cageside, for an interview with ESPN.

The duo discussed plans for a massive heavyweight crossover fight to find out "who's the baddest mother****** on the planet". 'The Gypsy King' also hilariously asked Ngannou about the size of his penis, inciting an embarrassing laugh from the UFC heavyweight champion.

Watch Fury and Ngannou's joint interview with ESPN below:

Dana White thinks Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury is nowhere close to Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather

Francis Ngannou has been at loggerheads with the UFC regarding the renewal of his contract. After exhausting his previous deal, the UFC heavyweight king is unwilling to sign a new contract if it does not allow him to compete in boxing as well.

Currently recovering from knee surgery, 'The Predator' seems hell bent on a hybrid fight with heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury. However, UFC honcho Dana White is apparently not too keen on the proposition.

While the UFC is not flexible regarding crossover fights, they did make an exception for the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather 'money' fight. But White doesn't think Ngannou vs. Fury is even close to the scale of McGregor vs. Mayweather. The 52-year-old told TalkSport in an interview leading up to UFC London:

"That fight is nowhere near the same f****** universe as Mayweather vs. McGregor. Mayweather and McGregor is the biggest pay-per-view of all-time.”

Watch White's interview with TalkSport below:

Edited by Allan Mathew