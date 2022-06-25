Nate Diaz potentially disappointed with Jake Paul's 'big fight' against Tommy Fury, claims Sean O'Malley - "I bet he was like, 'God damn it'"

Jake Paul is set to fight Tommy Fury on August 6 at Madison Square Garden, and Sean O'Malley figures Nate Diaz is probably unhappy with the booking.

Diaz recently posted a clip of Jake Paul knocking out Tyron Woodley, along with another demand for the UFC to release him because he had "bigger s*** to do." That's led a lot of people to believe the Stockton fighter is angling to box Paul the moment he's a free agent.

In the latest episode of The Bromalley Show, Sean O'Malley suggested the Paul vs. Fury announcement wouldn't sit well with Diaz.

"Well, now that Jake's gotten booked anyways, I bet Nate was like 'Goddamn it.' Because for a while there, a couple days ... everybody figured Jake vs. Tommy [Fury] was happening August 6 ... Then all of a sudden Tommy's pulling out again, right?"

Watch Sean O'Malley discuss Paul vs. Fury below:

The fight between Fury and Paul did look in jeopardy for a moment after Tommy Fury said he wouldn't fight in the U.S. without his father. If Nate Diaz had been contractually available to step in at that moment, he could be looking at an eight-figure payday. Unfortunately, he remains with the UFC waiting for the promotion to deliver the final fight on his contract.

Sean O'Malley plans on being there in person for Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury

While Sean O'Malley isn't too familiar with Tommy Fury, he's excited to see Jake Paul test himself against a legitimate professional boxer for the first time. So much so that he plans on making the trip to New York City to catch the fight. He said:

"Jake vs. Tommy, August 6, holy t***ies, that's gonna be ... it's a big fight. I'm excited for it. I'm going to go. New York, I'm going. August 6. I'm going. I don't care, I'm going. It's going to be f***ing epic ... I haven't watched Tommy yet. Haven't watched his highlights or fights so I really don't ... but he's a professional boxer, he comes from a professional boxing family, so I can only imagine he knows how to box."

Tommy Fury is the half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, and both men were trained by their father John Fury. Unfortunately for Tommy Fury, his father isn't allowed into the U.S. due to a criminal conviction for gouging a man's eye out in a 2010 brawl.

