Sean O'Malley claims Dana White did not gift Aljamain Sterling the green Lamborghini, brings evidence

Sean O'Malley is set to take on Aljamain Sterling for the bantamweight title at UFC 292 in August. Sterling has been forced to make a quick turnaround, as his last fight took place in May, when he narrowly defeated Henry Cejudo at UFC 288 to defend the title.

After UFC 288, rumors of a strained relationship between Sterling and UFC president Dana White began circling as it appeared that the 'Funk Master' did not want to fight O'Malley so soon.

But recent reports that White had gifted Sterling a Lamborghini put an end to rumors of tension between the pair.

Now Sean O'Malley has claimed that Dana White did not give Aljamain Sterling a Lamborghini, and 'Sugar' has brought evidence to prove his claim. During episode #241 of the TimboSugarShow, O'Malley said this:

"Dana didn't give f***ing Sterling [a Lamborghini]. Okay look at this, the people that rented [Sterling] that Lambo posted on their Instagram, 'Champs rent from champs.' [Sterling] rented the Lambo. I wanna make a funny video saying, 'Dana just bought me a house!' Dana doesn't f***ing buy you s**t."

The company that Sean O'Malley referenced during the show, known as Royalty Exotic Cars, posted the following on Instagram:

"Champs rent with champs"

This appears to contradict Aljamain Sterling's claim that Dana White bought him the Lamborghini. 'Funk Master' took to Instagram several weeks ago and posted this:

"Thanks for the Lambo, Dana! Green looks good on me bredren"

Sean O'Malley details which fight he felt most nervous before

Sean O'Malley has risen to the top of the bantamweight mountain over recent years. 'Sugar' currently occupies the No.1 spot in the division's rankings, and is scheduled to face champion Aljamain Sterling in the main event of UFC 292 in August.

O'Malley has amassed an enormous following on social media, and given his popularity, the UFC has opted to place him on pay-per-view cards exclusively since 2018.

Sean O'Malley has been a part of the promotion's biggest cards for several years now, and he recently detailed which fight he was most nervous for. Interestingly, O'Malley noted that he seldom gets anxious prior to his fights, but his bout against Raulian Paiva at UFC 269 proved to be an exception.

During episode #241 of the TimboSugarShow, O'Malley said this:

"Paiva fight, yeah... 'Cause I had that f***in rib injury. But still, I'm gonna go out there and smoke this dude... I wasn't able to prepare as much but I prepared what I could prepare for and that gave me the confidence. But that fight was a little weird."

