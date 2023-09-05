Sean O'Malley claims UFC's documentary crew captured Aljamain Sterling 'go out and come back' in finishing moments of their fight

Last month saw Sean O'Malley pick up one of the most memorable wins in the UFC in some time.

‘Sugar’ stunned Aljamain Sterling in the headline bout of UFC 292, knocking him out in the second round to claim the bantamweight title.

In the weeks that have followed, Sean O'Malley has openly discussed the fight itself and the other things around it. Recently, he claimed that UFC 292 drew a strong number on pay-per-view, claiming a buyrate of upwards of 570k.

In a recent appearance on Michael Bisping’s Believe You Me podcast, meanwhile, ‘Sugar’ discussed his knockout of Sterling, and had an interesting claim to make:

“This documentary crew had been following me around even before the fight...it’s gonna be a f*cking crazy documentary. I think it’s more so with Dana (White) and Hunter (Campbell) and the business side of things, but they’re following around a few fighters and I was one of the fighters. Before the fight, during fight week and after the fight a little bit...but you know, they showed me a slow-mo, up-front footage of me hammer-fisting him when he’s on the ground and like, you could see him like go out and like, come back, so I don’t think anyone will ever argue the stoppage again once this footage comes out.”

Watch Sean O’Malley discuss this below.

It’s likely that Sean O'Malley’s explanation of this stems from Sterling’s recent claim that the stoppage in their fight was “very odd” and that he “never went out.” This would be something that this footage would clear up for good.

Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley: Who is next for ‘Sugar’ following his big win?

We’re only weeks removed from Sean O’Malley’s big win over Aljamain Sterling, which saw him knock out ‘Funk Master’ to claim the UFC bantamweight title.

Despite this, there has already been plenty of talk around who could be next for the new champion. Fighters ready to face off with ‘Sugar’ include former champ Henry Cejudo, Sterling’s training partner Merab Dvalishvili, and Marlon Vera, who stopped O’Malley back in 2020.

Which one of these fighters ends up getting their crack at the title remains to be seen, but it seems like we might not need to wait too long to find out.

According to Sean O’Malley, he recently met with UFC President Dana White, and then took to Twitter to suggest that “huge news” would be coming soon regarding his next trip to the octagon.

