Sean O'Malley teases 'huge news' following recent interaction with UFC president Dana White

After his recent meeting with UFC president Dana White, 'Sugar' Sean O'Malley has suggested that a major development regarding his next move could unravel soon. O'Malley's most recent fight saw him become the new UFC bantamweight champion by defeating Aljamain Sterling via second-round TKO at UFC 292 on August 19, 2023.

Elsewhere on the UFC 292 fight card, the only fighter to have defeated O'Malley in professional MMA competition secured a win of his own. Marlon 'Chito' Vera, who beat 'Sugar' via first-round TKO in August 2020, notched a unanimous decision victory over Pedro Munhoz at UFC 292.

The consensus is that with archrivals O'Malley and Vera winning their respective fights at UFC 292, the UFC could book them to clash in a rematch next.

Besides, former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo has also been engaged in a war of words with Sean O'Malley. This, in turn, has generated speculation that 'Sugar' could possibly defend his title against Cejudo instead of Vera.

Nevertheless, Cejudo is coming off a defeat against Aljamain Sterling and has been on the sidelines owing to a shoulder injury. Considering the variables at play, it's believed that Vera would likely be the frontrunner to fight O'Malley in the latter's first UFC title defense.

Meanwhile, O'Malley and his head coach, Tim Welch, recently met UFC president Dana White. Following the meeting, 'Sugar' posted a tweet wherein he indicated that he had a great conversation with White and that huge news about his next fight could be revealed soon. The 28-year-old tweeted:

"Just had an incredible conversation with the Suga State Athletic commission!! Holy sh** huge news coming soon. #andstillundefeated"

'Sugar' Sean O'Malley warns Marlon Vera to settle down, threatens to fight Henry Cejudo instead

Sean O'Malley has consistently refused to acknowledge his loss against Marlon Vera as legitimate, noting that it was a mid-fight leg injury that caused the TKO defeat. O'Malley continues to claim that he's still undefeated.

On the contrary, Vera is adamant that the victory was well-deserved, further asserting that he'd beat 'Sugar' in a potential rematch to capture the UFC bantamweight title.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, Sean O'Malley acknowledged that Marlon Vera defeated Pedro Munhoz at UFC 292. However, 'Sugar' emphasized that Vera "went to a decision in a boring fight" with Munhoz.

O'Malley himself fought Munhoz in July 2022, with their fight ending in an NC (no contest) in round two, owing to an eye poke from the former. Regardless, 'Sugar' claimed that he "finished Pedro in two rounds." Moreover, he insinuated that if Vera didn't stop pressurizing him to sign the contract for a rematch, he'd defend his title against Henry Cejudo instead.

O'Malley said:

"So you need to f****** settle down or I'll pick Henry Cejudo, and don't think that I don't have the power to f****** pick who I wanna fight right now."

Watch O'Malley's assessment at 20:36 in the video below: