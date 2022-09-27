"I could make everyone better" - Sean O'Malley details how his 'elite' training camps are carefully optimized for recovery and to avoid injuries

Sean O'Malley has established himself as one of the most popular fighters on the UFC roster. The No.13-ranked bantamweight is set to take on Petr Yan, the No.1-ranked 135-pounder, at UFC 280. O'Malley recently described his training camp and how he could help other fighters improve.

O'Malley will face the toughest test of his UFC career when he takes on Yan in a fight that many felt he didn't deserve. 'Sugar' believes that a victory on arguably the deepest card of the year could put him next in line for a title opportunity. He recently detailed his "elite" training regiment that has set him up for success.

Speaking on his TimboSugarShow podcast, O'Malley said:

"Recovery is where I think I'm ahead of everyone too, just the recovery aspect of everything. I feel like I could take the most elite fighter - and if they did a training camp where I oversaw it or had they did what I did in training camp - I could make everyone better. I feel like my training camps are that elite."

He added:

"I'd be injured a lot and I always wanted to be the best in the world. I'm like, 'Well, what do I have to do to become the best in the world?' I can't be getting injured."

Check out Sean O'Malley's comments below (starting at the 27:01 mark):

Sean O'Malley shocked by UFC 280 betting odds

Sean O'Malley recently revealed that he was surprised to see that he will enter his UFC 280 matchup against Petr Yan as a heavy underdog. According to betonline.ag, O'Malley opened at +300, while Yan opened at -400.

Speaking to Helen Yee, O'Malley shared that he understands why casual MMA fans would think that he doesn't stand a chance against the former champion. The American reiterated that he believes he's better than his Russian counterpart and that the odds admittedly baffled him.

"I'm a little surprised, but I kind of get it from other people's perspective. I believe I'm better than Petr Yan and I believe I'm going to go out there and beat his *ss, so I guess I am kind of surprised."

Watch Sean O'Malley's take on the odds below (starting at the 1:42 mark):

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far