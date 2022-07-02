"Just insane" - Sean O'Malley details his visit to UFC President Dana White's office

Sean O'Malley is in Las Vegas for his UFC 276 fight with Pedro Munhoz, but before going to war he went to the UFC headquarters to take care of business.

In the latest episode of the TimboSugarShow, O'Malley shared some details of his meeting with UFC execuctives. One thing he was blown away by was the impressive office setup for Dana White and his right hand man, UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell. 'Sugar' said:

"I had a great talk, Hunter [Campbell] with Dana [White]. Went up to their offices. One of the sickest offices I've ever seen. Like two giant rooms, three giant rooms connected to each other and in the middle there's a bar. And they have a sick movie theater type style ... it's just insane. You have to see it."

Watch Sean O'Malley describe Dana White's office below:

Dana White's office space is known for being pretty extravagant. It's where he keeps various pieces of art like his sabre-tooth tiger skull, AK-47 made out of American dollar bills, and ancient Samurai armor.

Hektic_One @hektic_one tired: storming area 51



wired: pulling an art heist on Dana White’s office tired: storming area 51wired: pulling an art heist on Dana White’s office https://t.co/GugylLRPcP

There's also a whole living room set up for comfortable business discussions.

White's office is massive and the ceilings are high. As Sean O'Malley mentioned, there's a full bar right outside the door next to Hunter Campbell's office. With a work environment like that, it's no wonder the UFC heads put in such long and unusual hours.

Petr Yan dares Sean O'Malley to call him out again

Sean O'Malley is facing his toughest challenge yet in No. 9 ranked Pedro Munhoz. That hasn't stopped 'Sugar' from talking about who he wants to face after UFC 276. One name that O'Malley referenced was Petr Yan.

During an interview with ESPN, he said:

"I know there’s a lot of big fights playing out. The ‘Chito’ [Marlon Vera]-Dominick Cruz fight, something I’m looking at. Little Russian dude [Petr Yan] is running around, might beat him up. Fob Ront [Rob Font], he’s out there. There’s a bunch of guys out there that could potentially be my next fight.”

Petr Yan was quick to reply, but he warned 'Sugar' against using his name for clout. The Russian wrote on Twitter:

“Hey pink poodle. If you win on Saturday and really wanna fight me I dare you to call me out and I will accept it. But if you just wanna make useless noise for hype, stop talking about me, coward.”

Petr “No Mercy” Yan @PetrYanUFC Hey pink poodle @SugaSeanMMA , if you win on Saturday and really wanna fight me I dare you to call me out and I will accept it. But if you just wanna make useless noise for hype, stop talking about me, coward Hey pink poodle @SugaSeanMMA , if you win on Saturday and really wanna fight me I dare you to call me out and I will accept it. But if you just wanna make useless noise for hype, stop talking about me, coward 🐩

Petr Yan is currently the No. 1 ranked bantamweight right below champion Aljamain Sterling. If Sean O'Malley is looking for a quick turnaround after UFC 276, Yan might be the perfect opponent. The dangerous former champion can't seem to find anyone to fight at the moment and is looking to return sometime in the fall.

