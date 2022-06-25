"If he loses, where do you go from there?" - Sean O'Malley explains why he's rooting for Jake Paul in possible fight against Nate Diaz

UFC bantamweight contender Sean O'Malley recently shared his thoughts on a possible Nate Diaz vs Jake Paul matchup.

Nate Diaz recently took to Twitter to request that the UFC either release him or schedule a fight for him in July or August. Despite not hearing back from the promotion, the fighter did receive a fight offer from Jake Paul.

Responding to Diaz's Twitter post, Jake Paul offered to fight the Stockton native for free in the octagon. However, he laid out two conditions for that. They are - UFC President Dana White increases fighter pay and provides healthcare to the fighters in the promotion.

Giving his take on a potential MMA fight between Paul and Diaz, 'Sugar' admitted that he was rooting for 'The Problem Child' in case the match comes to fruition.

Speaking further, Sean O'Malley also stated that he wanted to witness Paul's future endeavours in boxing and expressed his eagerness to see him continue in the sport.

Sharing his thoughts on the matchup in a recent episode of the BROMALLEY show, the 27-year-old had this to say:

"I would like Jake to win because I want to see him keep fighting. If he loses you know...where do you go from there? You take a couple years off. You keep training and you have that same motivation. You still want to be world champ. You still have that confidence. You still want to beat Canelo. Like losing could change so much but I want to see him win. I want to see him keep fighting these dudes. So, I am taking [rooting for] Jake."

Sean O'Malley addresses Adrian Yanez's recent call-out

Adrian Yanez has established his position in the division after scoring a knockout win against Tony Kelly with a barrage of punches at the recently concluded UFC Austin.

Soon after his statement-making performance, the 28-year-old wasted no time in calling out 'Sugar' as his next opponent.

In response to the call-out from the No.15-ranked bantamweight contender, O'Malley also expressed his willingness to sign up for the matchup. However, 'Sugar' believes Yanez will have to take on a few more opponents before landing up against him.

Sean O'Malley said:

"I'm gonna beat Pedro and then I'm gonna fight someone in the top seven. ... I don't think [fighting Yanez next] is realistic. He just beat Tony Kelley. Come on. Petr Yan's not booked yet, that could be a potential fight.

"Rob Font's up there, I know he's probably wanting to get something booked soon. I hate talking about it because I got to go out there and deal with Pedro, but there's some sweet options for sure."

