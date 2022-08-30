"He probably never was really making a ton of money" - Sean O'Malley discusses Paddy Pimblett's ignorance towards maintaining weight in-between fights

Sean O'Malley recently gave his take on Paddy Pimblett's weight gain in-between fights.

'The Baddy' is known for overindulging and gaining weight rapidly between fight camps. The Liverpudlian recently admitted to weighing around 200 pounds, just 20 days after his fight against Jordan Leavitt at UFC London.

In a recent episode of the Timbo Sugar Show, O'Malley discussed Pimblett's weight fluctuations, claiming that such rapid weight changes will age 'The Baddy' quickly.

'Sugar' speculated that Pimblett might have been from a humble background prior to UFC. According to the bantamweight, Pimblett is living his life to the fullest now that he is making good money from his promotion.

However, O'Malley warned that such weight gains are "not good" for the body and said:

"It will age you quick. I never really get fat ever but even when I'm bigger, it's like I can't train. I mean I still can and I feel stronger at that weight but it's not realistic...It's not good...He probably never was really making a ton of money. Now, he's making good money, he's travelling to the United States, he's going to LA eating all this...all those opportunities...I would love to go eat with him."

You can check out the full episode of the Timbo Sugar Show below:

Dana White addresses weight fluctuations of Paddy Pimblett

At the DWCS Season 6 post-fight press conference, Dana White addressed UFC's lightweight prospect Paddy Pimblett's drastic weight change in between his fights. The UFC boss stated that the 'Baddy's walk-around weight has never been close to the required division fight weight.

This makes it difficult for the promotion to schedule fights for the Liverpudlian. However, because the fighter appears to be fine with such weight fluctuations, the UFC president appears unconcerned.

Addressing the issue, White said:

"You know, it makes it tough for us too. Because when we're in the matchmaking room, we wanna throw together a fight, maybe we can throw him on a card in a month, month and a half, it hurts us too. We have to be very specific when we plan fights for him cause he's nowhere near close to weight. And what you don't wanna do is put that much pressure on him to cut that much weight in that short amount of time."

Watch White discuss Paddy Pimblett's weight fluctuation below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat