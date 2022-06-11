"That will be sweet" - Sean O'Malley endorses potential Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev lightweight title fight 

While Islam Makhachev is yet to achieve stardom, Sean O'Malley believes his potential lightweight title fight between against Charles Oliveira will be hyped up.

There was a controversy recently surrounding Charles Oliveira failing to make weight for UFC 274, which was supposed to be his second title defense. The fighter was stripped of his belt afterwards and the top position has remained vacant since.

As the division now remains without a titleholder, many have speculated that the title shall take place between Charles Oliveria and Islam Makhachev. This is after 'Do Bronx's' return to the octagon, which is expected in October or November.

While appearing on a recent episode of his The BrO'Malley Show, Sean O'Malley described the potential fight as a "sick" fight. He also believes that many people, including himself, will be excited about it.

The 27-year old American UFC fighter said:

"Jesus, that will be sweet. It's crazy that's not like a super, it's not a massive fight. It'll be a... I think It'll do good but Islam is not really a name yet and Charles is kind of becoming a name. It's weird... that's the best division... that'll be a sick fight. I'll be hyped for it. I think a lot of people would be hyped for it."

You can check out Sean O'Malley's discussion of the potential Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev lightweight title fight below:

Charles Oliveira is expected to return to the octagon in October of this year

In a recent interview with Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports, UFC President Dana White gave the expected time frame for Oliveira's return to the octagon. White refused to disclose the next opponent for 'Do Bronx'. However, he revealed that Oliveira is expected to make his return to the octagon in October of this year.

Speaking about the Brazilian, Dana White said:

"He's probably gonna fight in October. I have fights made up all the way up to October 8th already. Probably October or November."

Watch Dana White's full interview with Yahoo Sports below:

'Do Bronx' last fought against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274. He earned a phenomenal win against Gaethje via first-round submission. However, Oliveira failed to retain the lightweight belt as he missed weight by half a pound and was stripped off his title.

The Brazilian is currently on a 11-fight win streak. He is one short of holding the record for the longest winning streak in the lightweight division of the UFC. Rumours have been making the rounds that Charles Oliveira is next scheduled to fight Islam Makhachev. However, there has been no official confirmation from the UFC yet.

