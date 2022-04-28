"I'd rather watch people have beef, at least fake it" - Sean O'Malley not a fan of Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou's friendly interaction

UFC bantamweight Sean O'Malley has joined this past weekend's most significant discussion, Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury. 'The Gypsy King' successfully retained his WBC Heavyweight Championship after knocking out fellow Brit Dillian Whyte with a picture-perfect uppercut, ending the contest in the sixth round.

Following the bout, UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou was invited inside the ring, where the pair exchanged a friendly back and forth, agreeing to a hybrid-rules contest sometime in 2023.

On the latest episode of the Bromalley Show featuring Sean O'Malley and his brother Daniel, 'Sugar' wasn't too pleased with the two heavyweights' interaction, saying:

'I'd rather watch people that have beef, at least fake it."

The pair also threw out the idea of Fury fighting under the UFC banner, where they "just box" with the 4oz gloves on. With 'The Gypsy King' also announcing his retirement from boxing, it will be interesting to see how everything plays out in the coming year.

Watch the full episode of the Bromalley Show here:

The biggest rivals in any combat sport have often been elevated by animosity. Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov, Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier, and Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington are arguably the top three UFC rivalries driven by the supposed hatred between the two fighters.

Ngannou is still recovering from his knee surgery and is hoping to negotiate a new contract with the UFC that will allow him to pursue his boxing dream.

Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic, a "super interesting" matchup, says Sean O'Malley

Rumors have been ramping up about the return of arguably the greatest as Jon Jones edges closer to his long-awaited heavyweight debut. It's believed an interim bout against former two-time UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is in the works.

On the most recent episode of the Bromalley Show, UFC bantamweight Sean O'Malley was all for the matchup, saying:

"We forget what he [Stipe] did to Francis in the first fight, that was insane, it was impressive. Jon Jones vs. Stipe, that's super interesting."

Jon Jones took to Twitter earlier today, doubling down on his interest in fighting Miocic, tweeting:

"Stipe is saying that he will be ready at his absolute peak in September. I'm disappointed but patient, I want the heavyweight goat at his absolute best. I'll wait until September. No excuses."

Jon Jones last competed in 2020 when he defeated Dominick Reyes at UFC 247.

