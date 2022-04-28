Chael Sonnen names "diamond in the rough" heavyweight as potential future opponent for Jon Jones

Chael Sonnen has a potential future opponent in mind for Jon Jones. Sonnen named the surging Tom Aspinall, who he believes has immense potential waiting to be unlocked in the coming years.

However, 'The American Gangster' is skeptical about Aspinall immediately being matched against Jones as he believes the Englishman needs some more polishing. The 45-year old said on his YouTube channel:

"Who is his opponent going to be? Moreover, who is he going to partner with? I personally believe in [Tom] Aspinall. I think that he is really a diamond in the rough. I think he is going to want to do really great things. Putting him there with Jon Jones right away is a little bit of a tough sell. We're throwing him in the deep end a little bit quick, not to mention, we've got a lot of questions on Jon."

Watch Sonnen's take on Jones's next opponent below:

Tom Aspinall is currently undefeated in the UFC, with all five of his wins coming via finishes. Most recently, the Englishman scored a first-round submission win over heavyweight veteran Alexander Volkov in their UFC London headliner. Currently ranked number six on the heavyweight ladder, Aspinall could be on a collision course with Jones if his impressive run continues.

Jon Jones reveals new timeline for potential return fight against Stipe Miocic

Jon Jones has been eyeing a return at heavyweight for around a year now. After a pay dispute with the UFC and brushes with the law, 'Bones' might finally make his much-awaited return in September.

UFC president Dana White previously revealed that Jones was likely to fight heavyweight legend Stipe Miocic on his return. White also claimed that the fight could come to fruition as early as July, featuring on the UFC’s annual International Fight Week card.

However, Jones recently claimed that Miocic will only be in his best shape by September. While 'Bones' was disappointed by the delay, he is willing to wait for Miocic. The former UFC lightweight champion wrote on Twitter:

"Stipe is saying that he will be at his absolute peak in September. I’m disappointed but patient, I want the heavyweight goat at his absolute best. I’ll wait until September. No excuses"

