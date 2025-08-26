Sean O’Malley follows Ben Askren and Chael Sonnen with blunt take on Raja Jackson-Syko Stu incident

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's son, Raja Jackson, has recently been in the spotlight after an incident where his strikes left a professional wrestler unconscious in California. Sean O'Malley commented that Raja could potentially face jail time for his actions.The incident occurred at a recent KnokX Pro Wrestling event, where wrestler Stuart Smith, known as Syko Stu, was seemingly assaulted. Raja, who was live-streaming on his KICK channel at the time, entered the wrestling ring and delivered over 20 vicious punches, knocking Stu out.During a recent episode of One Night with Steiny, O'Malley shared his thoughts on the incident, saying:&quot;That's not cool. I feel like... he'll probably go to jail.&quot;Check out Sean O'Malley's comments below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeveral individuals from the MMA community, like O'Malley, have expressed strong opinions regarding Raja's situation. Ben Askren shares a perspective similar to 'Suga', raising concerns about the possibility of jail time for Quinton's son.In contrast, UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen seemingly defended Raja, attributing the incident to the 25-year-old's inexperience in the professional wrestling circuit.Former UFC star expresses displeasure with Raja Jackson-Syko Stu incidentThe incident involving Raja Jackson gained significant attention, prompting his father, Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, to apologize for his son's behavior. However, former UFC star Kevin Lee believes that Quinton should let Raja face the consequences for his actions after beating Syko Stu.In a post on X, Lee said:&quot;I usually don't like to involve myself in other men's situations, but I feel I'm qualified to speak on this. And dog messed up... I love Rampage [Jackson], but Rampage, turn your son in. He gotta go lay down for a little bit. Like if it was my son, that's what I would tell him. You're a grown man, bro. You can't condone that type of behavior, bro.&quot;