Sean O'Malley gives his early prediction for Nick Diaz vs Robbie Lawler at UFC 266

Sean O’Malley has given an early prediction for the Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler rematch at UFC 266. O’Malley is leaning towards Lawler to win the fight but suggested that it’s still a tough fight to predict.

In episode 22 of The BrO’Malley Show, UFC bantamweight star Sean O’Malley and his brother Daniel O’Malley opened up on multiple topics. Among those topics was the highly-anticipated Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler rematch. Sean O’Malley addressed the fight and stated:

“Dude, Nick versus Robbie – Who’ve we got? I don’t even know how to guess. You’ve got to go with Robbie. He’s been fighting way more. Nick’s been just partying, hanging, going hard. And you’ve gotta assume that. But we’ll see. That’s the beauty about fighting. We’ll see. We shall see.

“I think Robbie”, Sean O’Malley said when asked by Daniel O’Malley for his early predictiont. O’Malley continued, “But, dude, it’ll be sick to see Nick win. It’ll be so sick. But I don’t know, man. I don’t know.”

Daniel O’Malley suggested that if Nick Diaz wins at UFC 266, it’d be great to see Diaz fight on another card with his brother Nate Diaz fighting. However, both Daniel and Sean O’Malley recalled that Nick and Nate had previously spoken about not wanting to compete on the same card as each other.

On that note, Daniel O’Malley and Sean O’Malley indicated that they, too, as brothers, understand why Nick and Nate Diaz wouldn’t want to fight on the same card.

Sean O’Malley has had a great 2021, whereas Nick Diaz and Robbie Lawler are yet to compete this year

Nick Diaz (left); Robbie Lawler (right)

Sean O’Malley is 2-0 in the 2021 calendar year, with his most recent fight being a third-round TKO win over Kris Moutinho at UFC 264 last weekend. O’Malley’s next opponent and comeback date are yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, Robbie Lawler’s last fight was a unanimous decision loss against Neil Magny at UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Rakic last August.

His upcoming opponent Nick Diaz hasn’t competed in a professional MMA bout since 2015. Diaz last fought Anderson Silva at UFC 183 in 2015. The fight ended with Silva winning via a unanimous decision. The result was later overturned to a NC (no contest) after Silva tested positive for drostanolone and androsterone. Diaz, meanwhile, tested positive for marijuana.

Nick Diaz is now scheduled to fight Robbie Lawler in a five-round welterweight bout at UFC 266 in September. This will be a rematch after the pair first met in a welterweight bout at UFC 47 in 2004. Diaz won via a second-round KO.

