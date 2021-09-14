Sean O'Malley gives his thoughts on when a possible fight against Paddy Pimblett makes sense

Sean O'Malley and Paddy Pimblett are currently two of the hottest prospects in the UFC. Both fighters are prolific inside the octagon, adored by fans, and can transform themselves into future poster boys for the promotion.

In the latest episode of his podcast, O'Malley weighed in on the possibility of fighting Pimblett down the line.

"I'm six seven fights deep in the UFC, he's one fight in the UFC so it's like, you got to, he's got to keep winning, I got to keep winning and then we'd have to meet at a weight that makes sense but that's a super fight. That's not a fight you make now, it's not a fight you make in a year, it's a fight you make when I'm the champ, he's the champ," Sean O'Malley said.

If Sean O'Malley and Paddy Pimblett can beat the top guys then they will definitely be the UFC’s next big superstars💯 #UFC pic.twitter.com/iTvu4HlZ8S — Combat Sports Insider (@combat_insider) September 6, 2021

According to 'Sugar,' a potential super fight with 'The Baddy' will only make sense when they become champions in their respective weight classes. O'Malley also said that he and Pimblett must meet at a weight class they currently don't compete in.

Watch the episode below:

Sean O'Malley understands why Paddy Pimblett went after him recently

Paddy Pimblett recently referred to O'Malley as "a bit of a b**ch." 'Sugar' acknowledges Pimblett was smart to target him. O'Malley fights two weight classes below the Liverpool native.

The rising bantamweight star believes 'The Baddy' wants to gain clout by going after the biggest names in the UFC.

"So yeah I don't know. I don't know what his beef was with me... As ugly and stupid as he may look, he's kinda smart. He's talking about the biggest name in the UFC. I'm clearly one of the biggest draws. I'm the cash cow and he knows that," Sean O'Malley told Ariel Helwani.

Sean O'Malley responds to "ugly and stupid" looking Paddy Pimblett on #TheMMAHour with @arielhelwani pic.twitter.com/KndHomeDDN — Shakiel Mahjouri (@Shak_Fu) September 14, 2021

Edited by Utathya Ghosh