"He had Snoop Dogg commentating his first fight" - Sean O'Malley got a "leg up" to reach his current stardom, says Jamahal Hill

Jamahal Hill has been involved in a Twitter exchange with Sean O'Malley after proclaiming to be the most successful fighter to come out of Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS).

'Sugar' – another DWCS alumni – has found more fame since joining the UFC ranks. However, Hill backed his claim by stating that he has run through tougher competition in his division since arriving in the organization.

During a recent appearance on The Schmozone podcast, 'Sweet Dreams' took aim at O'Malley, suggesting that the bantamweight prospect reached his current level of stardom after being hyped up by UFC president Dana White.

Hill also suggested that Snoop Dogg commentating O'Malley's first fight on DWCS played a factor in the recognition he has gained thus far. The light heavyweight fighter said:

"The reason why Sean O'Malley is actually really popular like that, you know, he got a leg up from the start. He had Snoop Dogg commentating his first fight on Contender Series. You had Dana, who believed in you and he wanted to give you that push. So yeah, a lot of things working in his favor."

Hill added:

"Like me, I got to work for it, I got to work for everything. I've been working hard, I've been getting everything that I got out of the mud... Within my first year, I was already fighting guys so I've had to earn mine against the top half of the division. He hasn't done that."

Watch Jamahill Hill discuss Sean O'Malley below:

Sean O'Malley set for toughest challenge against Petr Yan at UFC 280

Sean O'Malley is set to take on the toughest challenge of his MMA career when he faces the No.1-ranked bantamweight contender Petr Yan. The pair are set to collide at UFC 280 in October with the winner potentially getting a crack at the title. The fight will answer all doubts around whether 'Sugar' can hang with the top competition in the division.

O'Malley is fresh off a no-contest with Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276 in July. Prior to the fight, the 27-year-old had three consecutive stoppage wins in 2021.

Meanwhile, Jamahall Hill is also gearing up for the sternest test of his promotional career as he prepares to take on No.6-ranked Thiago Santos in tonight's UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Hill event.

Currently ranked No.10, Hill will aim to continue his climb up the divisional ladder when he takes on the Brazilian.

Watch Fight Night: Santos vs. Hill fight promo below:

