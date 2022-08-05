Who's fighting in the UFC card tonight, August 6, 2022? - Know your main and prelim card fighters, records and highlights

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Hill, also known as UFC Vegas 59, will be the next Fight Night event from the world's premier MMA organization. The card is set to go down this Saturday, August 6, at the promotion's Apex Center in Enterprise, Nevada.

In the main event, No.6-ranked light heavyweight contender Thiago Santos will take on No.10-ranked Jamahal Hill. A win for the American would see him take a big leap in the rankings.

Watch Fight Night: Santos vs. Hill fight promo below:

The co-headliner of UFC Vegas 59 will see No.6-ranked Vicente Luque go up against No.13-ranked Geoff Neal in a welterweight clash.

The main card of Fight Night this Saturday will also feature a heavyweight contest between TUF 30 finalists Zac Pauga and Mohammed Usman, the younger brother of welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

While the main card will undoubtedly produce fireworks, the preliminary card of the Fight Night this Saturday is also lined with several intriguing matchups.

Take a look at all the main card and prelim card fighters competing at Fight Night: Santos vs. Hill below.

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Hill - Main card fighters

Here is a list of all the main card fights for this weekend's Fight Night event:

Thiago Santos vs. Jamahal Hill (light heavyweight)

Vicente Luque vs. Geoff Neal (welterweight)

Mohammed Usman vs. Zac Pauga (heavyweight)

Brogan Walker vs. Juliana Miller (women's flyweight)

Augusto Sakai vs. Sergey Spivak (heavyweight)

Ariane Lipski vs. Priscila Cachoeira (women's flyweight)

Thiago Santos (22-10)

Thiago Santos will enter UFC Fight Night this Saturday on the back of a decision loss to surging prospect Magomed Ankalaev. 'Marreta' has lost four of his last five bouts, with his only win in that period coming against Johnny Walker by way of decision. The Brazilian will be desperately searching for a win this Saturday to stay relevant as a top contender in the division.

Jamahal Hill (10-1-1)

Jamahal Hill will be eyeing his third straight win when he takes the main event spot opposite Santos on Saturday's UFC Vegas 59 event. This is a pivotal matchup for the American as a win over Santos will see him in position to make a push for the division's top five.

Vicente Luque (21-8-1)

Vicente Luque will be determined to rebound from his decision loss to Belal Muhammad in April, which ended his four-fight win streak. 'The Silent Assassin' had finished all four of those opponents before his most recent setback.

Geoff Neal (14-4)

Geoff Neal picked up a close split-decision win over Santiago Ponzinibbio last December to end his two-fight skid. Ranked No.13 in the division, 'Handz of Steel' has the opportunity to burst into the divisional top 10 with a win over Luque, who is placed at No.6.

Mohammed Usman (7-2)

Mohammed Usman is fresh off a decision win in The Ultimate Fighter 30 and a submission defeat in his last professional MMA bout against Brandon Sayles in the PFL last year. 'The Motor' will be determined to become the TUF 30 champion with a win over Zac Pauga this Saturday.

Zac Pauga (5-0)

Zac Pauga is coming off a second-round finish victory in TUF 30. The 34-year-old outpointed Markus Perez in his last pro-MMA bout in October during his stint with Cage Warriors.

Brogan Walker (7-2)

After appearing on the 30th season of TUF this year, Brogan Walker will step inside the octagon hoping to be crowned the TUF 30 champion and earn a UFC contract when she faces Juliana Miller on the main card. 'The Bear' is coming off a first-round submission win over Emilee King at Invicta FC 44 in August 2021.

Juliana Miller (2-1)

Juliana Miller also appeared on the latest edition of TUF and is now aiming to earn her promotional contract with a win. The 26-year-old began her pro-MMA career in mid-2019 and went on to register two first-round submission victories. However, her latest outing at Invicta FC saw her drop a unanimous decision to Claire Guthrie in May 2021.

Augusto Sakai (15-4-1)

After compiling a six-fight win streak through 2017-20, Augusto Sakai now finds himself in a difficult spot. The Brazilian was stopped in all of his last three bouts and is in dire need of a win.

Sergey Spivak (14-3)

After getting dispatched by Tom Aspinall via first-round technical knockout last September, Sergey Spivak bounced back in emphatic fashion. That was when he scored an impressive first-round TKO victory over Greg Hardy at UFC 272 in March.

Ariane Lipski (14-7)

Ariane Lipski outpointed Mandy Bohm last time out in September, ending her two-fight skid. 'Queen of Violence' is currently 3-4 under the promotional banner.

Priscila Cachoeira (11-4)

Priscila Cachoeira began her UFC career with three straight losses before finding some success inside the cage. 'Zombie Girl' is coming off a decision win in her latest outing in February. Much like her opponent, Cachoeira is also 3-4 inside the UFC octagon.

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Hill - Preliminary card fighters

Here is a list of all the prelim card fights for this weekend's Fight Night event:

Sam Alvey vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (middleweight)

Bryan Battle vs. Takashi Sato (welterweight)

Terrance McKinney vs. Erick Gonzalez (lightweight)

Jason Witt vs. Josh Quinlan (welterweight)

Miranda Granger vs. Cory McKenna (women's strawweight)

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Stephanie Egger (women's bantamweight)

Sam Alvey (33-17-1-1)

Sam Alvey's career has been on a significant downward trajectory, with a record of 0-7-1 in his last eight fights in the UFC. The 36-year-old was submitted by Brendan Allen in his most recent outing in February.

Michal Oleksiejczuk (16-5-1)

Michal Oleksiejczuk is coming off a decision loss to Dustin Jacoby in March. The Polish fighter had back-to-back wins prior to his latest defeat. 'Hussar' is currently 2-3 in his last five bouts.

Bryan Battle (7-1)

Bryan Battle is making his third UFC appearance at UFC Fight Night this Saturday and is seeking his seventh straight victory. 'Pooh Bear' will move down to 170-pounds for this matchup after having previously fought at middleweight.

Takashi Sato (15-5)

Takashi Sato is coming off back-to-back defeats, with his most recent loss coming against Gunnar Nelson in March. The Japanese fighter is currently 1-3 in his last four octagon outings and desperately needs a win this Saturday.

Terrance McKinney (12-4)

Terrance McKinney fell via first-round TKO to Drew Dober in March earlier this year. That was before he dispatched his past five opponents in the first round. As he hopes to bounce back from the loss, 'T.Wrecks' will also look to capitalize on the hype he's built lately by making quick work of his next rival.

Erick Gonzalez (14-6)

Erick Gonzalez will be seeking his first win under the UFC banner after getting knocked out by Jim Miller in his promotional debut last October. 'The Ghost Pepper' is 2-2 in his last four fights.

Jason Witt (19-8)

Jason Witt is coming off a second-round TKO loss to Philip Rowe in February. With that defeat, his UFC record came down to 2-3.

Josh Quinlan (5-0)

Josh Quinlan earned his UFC contract after scoring a first-round knockout of Logan Urban in Dana White's Contender Series in 2021. However, his win was overturned to a no-contest after a positive urine test.

Miranda Granger (7-2)

After a successful start to her UFC career in late 2019, Miranda Granger suffered two consecutive losses. Her most recent defeat came against Ashley Yoder nearly two years ago in November 2020. 'Danger' will make her fourth promotional appearance this Saturday, hoping to take her UFC record to 2-2.

Cory McKenna (6-2)

A product of Dana White's Contender Series, Cory McKenna is fresh off a split-decision loss to Elise Reed in March. The 23-year-old will be in her third UFC fight this weekend, seeking her second win.

Mayra Bueno Silva (8-2)

Mayra Bueno Silva is coming off a decision win over Yanan Wu in April. The Brazilian has the opportunity to pick up her second consecutive win at Fight Night this Saturday.

Stephanie Egger (7-2)

Stephanie Egger suffered a unanimous decision loss to Tracy Cortez in her promotional debut but rattled off two consecutive stoppage wins thereafter. The 33-year-old will aim for another statement-making win when she faces Bueno Silva this Saturday.

