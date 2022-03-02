"It doesn't matter if it's Islam, Justin Gaethje, Michael Chandler" - Terrance McKinney believes he will be the lightweight champion by 2023

While speaking to TMZ, Terrance McKinney staked his claim in the lightweight division. He insisted that no matter who stands in his way, he'll be the champion by 2023.

The 27-year-old is coming off incredible back-to-back first-round finishes. The American scored an impressive submission win over fellow MMA prospect, Fares Ziam, last Saturday, and a devastating seven-second knockout of Matt Frevola in his UFC debut.

In a recent interview, 'T.Wrecks' explained what his immediate plans were after the fight:

"I just refuse to take it for granted, that's why you see me right back at the gym. Most guys they win [then] they take weeks off, not me. Until I have the belt, my jobs not done."

The unranked 155er then opened up on when he expects to be fighting for a UFC title:

"2023, that's the goal to have my title fight that year. It doesn't matter who has the belt, I'm taking that fight. It doesn't matter if it's Islam, Justin Gaethje, Michael Chandler, whoever has the belt, that's what I want."

Terrance McKinney suggested that whoever the promotion decides to put in front of him next, if they're brave enough to sign the contract, he's ready to put on another show.

You can check out his comments below:

Terrance McKinney's MMA career so far

Despite fighting for five years in eight different MMA companies, Terrance McKinney is yet to let one of his fights go to a decision.

While he has battled to earn seven submission victories in his 12-pro wins, the Warrior Camp representative is no slouch on the feet either. He holds destructive knockout power and has shown this on multiple occasions by scoring KO/TKO wins in five fights during his short career.

After suffering two consecutive losses in 2019, the 155er has never looked back and has gone on to earn himself a UFC contract in the process.

McKinney has made it out of the first-round just twice during his 15 professional MMA bouts. This means not only does he look for the finish, fans shouldn't blink when they see him locked inside the octagon.

The confident brawler truly believes that it's his time and hopes to prove that before 2023 comes to an end.

Video: What makes Israel Adesanya invincible at middleweight!

Edited by John Cunningham