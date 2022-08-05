UFC Tonight: Fight Night: Santos vs. Hill - US, Canada, UK, Australia start time, channel info, pricing and full card

The UFC is headed back to the Apex Center in Las Vegas, Nevada for UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Hill. The event is set to go down this Saturday, August 6, with several exciting matchups lined up for the fans.

A light heavyweight showdown will take the main event spot as No.6-ranked contender Thiago Santos goes up against the No.10-ranked Jamahal Hill. 'Sweet Dreams' will look to take a jump up in the rankings when he faces a veteran in 'Marreta'.

The Brazilian, meanwhile, is on the worst run of form in his UFC career, having dropped four of his last five fights. That makes this a critical matchup for both fighters, and one that promises to be exciting from start to finish.

In the co-main event of UFC Fight Night, the No.6-ranked Vicente Luque will take on the No.13-ranked Geoff Neal in a thrilling welterweight clash.

'The Silent Assassin' will look to bounce back from his recent loss to Belal Muhammad in April, which snapped his four-fight winning streak. A win for Neal could see him break into the divisional top 10.

The main card will also feature an exciting heavyweight matchup between TUF 30 finalists Mohammed Usman and Zac Pauga.

Find out when and where you can watch UFC Tonight along with the start time for the US, Canada, UK, and Australia.

UFC Tonight: Fight Night: Santos vs. Hill - Timings

The following are the UFC Tonight: Fight Night: Santos vs. Hill timings for the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia:

United States & Canada

The UFC Tonight: Fight Night prelims will kick off at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT on Saturday, August 6, and the main card will commence at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT.

United Kingdom

For UK audiences, the prelims will get underway at 11 PM GMT on Saturday, August 6, and the main card will begin at 2 AM GMT on Sunday, August 7.

Australia

In Australia, the prelims will start at 9 AM AEST on Sunday, August 7, while the main card will get underway at 12 PM AEST.

UFC Tonight: Fight Night: Santos vs. Hill - Television, live streaming, and pricing

Here are the necessary details to watch UFC Tonight: Fight Night Santos vs. Hill live on television and online platforms in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States

The prelims and main card will be streamed live on ESPN Plus. Those who do not have a subscription can purchase one for $74.99 annually.

However, it would be more economical for viewers to purchase the UFC Bundle. It comes at $99.98 with a one-year ESPN Plus subscription and access to UFC events.

For the prelims, viewers can also tune in to ESPN News. The platform is available via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. The early prelims will be available on the UFC Fight Pass as well. Subscriptions cost $9.99 per month and $95.99 per year.

Canada

UFC Tonight: Fight Night events are available in Canada via TSN. You can log on to TSN with the details of your provider if you get it as part of a cable deal. Otherwise, you can subscribe to the service on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month.

For pay-per-view events, you can choose from several pay-per-view providers such as SaskTel, Shaw, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus or Eastlink with pricing set at around $64.99.

United Kingdom

The prelims and main card for the UFC Fight Night event will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom and simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Contract-free BT Sport monthly passes are available at £25 and can be canceled at any time.

Australia

In Australia, the UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Hill main card and prelims will be available for live streaming on UFC Fight Pass. UFC pay-per-view events are also available in Australia on Maineventa and Kayo for AU$54.95.

Watch the UFC Tonight: Fight Night: Santos vs. Hill fight promo below:

UFC Tonight: Fight Night Santos vs. Hill - Full card

The fighters competing on the upcoming UFC card are as follows:

Main Card

Thiago Santos vs. Jamahal Hill (light heavyweight)

Vicente Luque vs. Geoff Neal (welterweight)

Mohammed Usman vs. Zac Pauga (heavyweight)

Brogan Walker vs. Juliana Miller (women's flyweight)

Augusto Sakai vs. Sergey Spivak (heavyweight)

Ariane Lipski vs. Priscila Cachoeira (women's flyweight)

Preliminary card

Sam Alvey vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (middleweight)

Bryan Battle vs. Takashi Sato (welterweight)

Terrance McKinney vs. Erick Gonzalez (lightweight)

Jason Witt vs. Josh Quinlan (welterweight)

Miranda Granger vs. Cory McKenna (women's strawweight)

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Stephanie Egger (women's bantamweight)

