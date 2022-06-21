"Just watching him walk, he looks older" - Sean O'Malley on a possible fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul

Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul is a fight that Sean O'Malley isn't so sure about, but 'Sugar' would definitely go and see it live if it happened.

Tyson has seemed receptive to the idea of boxing either Paul brother, or at least getting paid a ridiculous amount of money to fight the Pauls. In a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Mike Tyson once again expressed interest in the idea, adding that Jake Paul kept beating opponents no one thought he could beat.

Jake Paul @jakepaul Thank you to the great Mike Tyson for the respect and opportunity. This year we are making it happen. Thank you to the great Mike Tyson for the respect and opportunity. This year we are making it happen. https://t.co/dlGQUf2EP0

That news got back to Sean O'Malley's coach Tim Welsh, who brought it up on the latest episode of O'Malley's TimboSugarShow podcast. Welsh said:

"I saw Mike Tyson talking about Jake Paul and giving him props and stuff and Jake Paul tweets, saying we're going to make it [Paul vs. Tyson] happen this year. Yeah. I mean, the way he fought, though? If he's juiced up, dude? If he's got some little special sauce, he's still scary."

O'Malley replied:

"Mike's like sixty, right? Fifty five. Rogan said Tyson's on everything. But just watching him walk, he looks older. He's been f***ing fighting for so long. We'd definitely go."

Watch Tim Welsh and Sean O'Malley talk Tyson vs. Paul below:

While Mike Tyson looks phenomenal at 55 years old, it's worth noting that there's no concrete evidence that he is on steroids. In the past he's been very open about his drug use. He's admitted to taking marijuana and cocaine during his boxing career and using a fake penis to pass drug tests. However, he maintains that he fought steroid-free through his professional years.

FightClub @fightclub 🤔 Mike Tyson’s take on Steroids…. Agree or Disagree? Mike Tyson’s take on Steroids…. Agree or Disagree? 💉🤔 https://t.co/igvOvWDh04

Mike Tyson says a boxing match against Jake Paul "could be very interesting"

During his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Tyson was extremely complimentary of Jake Paul. When asked about a potential boxing bout with the YouTuber turned boxer, Tyson said:

"That could be very interesting. I never took it really serious but yeah, that could be really interesting. He's skilled enough, yeah, I'm going to give it to him. Because he's winning. Even if he's fighting guys you don't believe are good enough fighters, they should be able to beat him. But they can't. So he's beating guys that he really should not be beating. And he's doing good, for a guy that's just doing it."

ea @ewrexa jake paul woodley’i ko etmiş oha.. jake paul woodley’i ko etmiş oha.. https://t.co/wmHi1hkG7y

"He's doing so much for boxing. This guy's got seventy million people following him every time he fights. Champions in the world don't have that many people following them. So what he's doing to boxing is just sensational. No one should be hating on that."

Watch Tyson on Jimmy Kimmel Live below:

