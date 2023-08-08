Sean O'Malley predicts it's 'time for another wild KO' as he reminds fans of brutal KO from 6 years ago

In just over 10 days’ time, the UFC will visit Boston, Massachusetts. for UFC 292. In the headline bout, Sean O'Malley will attempt to become the new bantamweight champion.

‘Sugar’ is set to face off with reigning titleholder Aljamain Sterling, who already has three successful defenses to his name. ‘Funk Master’ most recently overcame former champ Henry Cejudo earlier this year.

Sean O'Malley has long been considered one of the hottest prospects in the bantamweight division, and in many ways, this title shot feels like the culmination of a long journey.

This is something that ‘Sugar’ clearly feels too. He took to Instagram today to post video footage of his win over David Nuzzo in the LFA promotion six years ago, stating, “I feel like it’s time for another wild KO.”

Since that fight, O'Malley has won nine of his 11 bouts, finishing six of them via KO or TKO. Most recently, he defeated former UFC champion Petr Yan, although that victory came via a controversial split decision.

The build to the bout between Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley has already begun to get interesting. Recently, ‘Funk Master’ accused ‘Sugar’ of sending him “weird messages,” and questioned whether he could take his challenger seriously or not.

Watch Sterling discuss O’Malley’s DMs below:

Sean O'Malley, UFC 292: What did ‘Sugar’ say about his preparation for his bout with Aljamain Sterling?

The clash between UFC bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling and top contender Sean O'Malley at UFC 292 has been building for some time now, largely since their staredown after Sterling’s win over Henry Cejudo.

While Sterling has taken to social media on multiple occasions in recent weeks to show that he appears to be in phenomenal shape for the fight, we’ve heard less from ‘Sugar’ in this regard.

However, the challenger did hit Twitter on July 25 to claim that he’s feeling “fast and accurate” coming into the fight.

This suggests a certain level of confidence on his behalf, and given how hard we know he can hit, it’s fair to suggest that this could be Sterling’s toughest challenge yet.

Sean O'Malley @SugaSeanMMA Holy tits I’m feeling fast and accurate