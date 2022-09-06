"It's hard to believe" - Sean O'Malley reacts to Chael Sonnen's story of not being able to take Nate Diaz down in his prime despite huge weight difference

UFC bantamweight ‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley has reacted to Chael Sonnen’s story about failing to take Nate Diaz down. In a recent video posted to Sonnen’s official YouTube channel, the former UFC middleweight (185-pound) and light heavyweight (205-pound) title challenger recalled an interesting sparring session between himself and Diaz that took place about a decade ago.

Sonnen highlighted that he was in his prime back then, fighting for UFC titles, and was about 50 pounds heavier than Diaz. The latter used to compete in the UFC lightweight (155-pound) division at the time.

He claimed that during an MMA sparring session with Diaz – with both wearing boxing gloves – he was unable to take the Stockton 209 native down. Sonnen pointed out that after the round ended, his training partner Matt Lindland asked him why he didn’t take Diaz down.

Apparently, Sonnen later questioned Diaz about how he managed to defend the takedowns. Diaz replied by saying that he defended the takedowns because his Jiu-Jitsu off his back wouldn’t be as effective with boxing gloves on.

Watch Sonnen’s video below:

Sonnen emphasized that Diaz generally doesn’t utilize his excellent takedown defense in his MMA fights, as he doesn’t mind fighting off his back. In an edition of the Timbo Sugarshow podcast, Sean O’Malley and his coach Tim Welch reacted to Sonnen’s story.

‘Sugar’ and Welch suggested that Chael Sonnen – a relatively bigger former NCAA Division I wrestler – was jesting about being unable to take the smaller Nate Diaz down. O’Malley stated:

“It’s hard to believe Chael; the great, undefeated, powerful.” O’Malley noted, “He’s saying Nate has this ability to fight takedowns more so than he does. He usually kind of doesn’t. He just goes down.”

Picking Diaz to win his fight against Khamzat Chimaev, O’Malley said, “Dude, I’m taking Nate fifth-round finish, baby, till I die, blood. 209, throw it up! Stockton, motherf**ker!”

Watch O’Malley discuss the topic at 8:25 in the video below:

Nate Diaz could go from a potential UFC exit to fighting for UFC welterweight gold

In the final fight of his current UFC contract, Nate Diaz will face undefeated wrestling savant Khamzat Chimaev. Their welterweight (170-pound) matchup will headline UFC 279 on September 10th. The UFC megastar and MMA legend has claimed that he’ll probably leave the UFC after his fight against Chimaev.

Nevertheless, it's believed that beating Khamzat Chimaev might earn Nate Diaz a rematch against UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards.

Alternatively, Diaz could face the winner of the rumored Leon Edwards-Kamaru Usman trilogy matchup for the title in 2023. That said, Diaz must get past Chimaev first and then re-sign with the UFC if he is to fight for the coveted welterweight belt.

