"It'll look sick braided"- Sean O'Malley reveals new hair dyed in 3 shades for UFC 280 

Sean O'Malley will return to action at this month's UFC 280 pay-per-view, which means it's time for him to unveil the latest color scheme of his iconic dyed hair.

Over the years, the rising bantamweight has proven to be a standout in more ways than one. On top of being a talented fighter, it's exceedingly hard not to notice O'Malley as he's sported colorful hair every time he steps into the octagon.

'Sugar' started turning up to events with wildly colored hair when he fought Eddie Wineland in June 2020. It has since become a tradition, with fans eagerly anticipating what his hairdo will look like.

O'Malley recently unveiled the new shades he'll be sporting for his upcoming clash against former bantamweight champion Petr Yan at UFC 280. During an episode of his podcast, The Bromalley Show, the leader of 'The Suga Show' showed off his hair dyed pink, orange, and yellow.

"Oh yeah, you didn't really notice my hair? I haven't really revealed it," O'Malley said as he took of his bucket hat. "It's gonna look sick braided, dude. Little pink, little orange, little yellow – some bright s***."

Watch Sean O'Malley's hair reveal at 3:28 of the video below:

"Yes and no" - UFC champ debates whether Sean O'Malley deserves title shot if he beats Petr Yan

Sean O'Malley will face the biggest test of his career so far when he meets Petr Yan on the main card of UFC 280. As such, O'Malley is expected to receive a reward in the form of a title shot if he can pass his test with flying colors.

Aljamain Sterling, who will defend his belt on the same fight card, was recently asked if he believes O'Malley deserves an instant title shot with a win over Yan. During an interview with LowKick MMA, the reigning bantamweight champion said:

"I mean, it would be hard to deny him, whether it was [against] me or T.J. [Dillashaw]. Knock on wood, it’s me. But yeah, it would be hard to deny the guy. I think that would be his second real test and if he passes it — it would just be kind of weird if he were to get a title shot over [Marlon] ‘Chito’ [Vera], the guy who knocked him out in the first round and under like three minutes. So, it would be kind of weird."

Unable to weigh the pros and cons, 'Funk Master' concluded:

"I don’t know. Yes and no. It might be a popularity contest, which the UFC kinda is, then I’d say it would be O’Malley."

Watch Aljamain Sterling's comments on Sean O'Malley below:

