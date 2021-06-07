Sean O'Malley reveals which UFC star's fights excite him the most

Sean O'Malley is considered one of the biggest prospects in the UFC right now. The "mentally undefeated" fighter has consistently delivered entertaining performances inside the octagon, thanks to his exciting fighting style.

In a recent YouTube video uploaded to his own channel, O'Malley ranked his fellow UFC competitors based on how excited he gets when their fights are announced. Although 'Sugar' placed himself at the top, he said a Conor McGregor scrap is something he always looks forward to.

Sean O'Malley added Justin Gaethje, whom he referred to as a "gangster," to his list. The likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Dustin Poirier, Jorge Masvidal, Israel Adesanya and Nate Diaz also made the list. Unsurprisingly, O'Malley's arch-rival T.J. Dillashaw was ranked lowest.

Sean O'Malley is coming off a dominant win over Thomas Almeida. He challenged the Brazilian fighter at UFC 260 and knocked him out in the final round. His striking masterclass also earned him a performance-of-the-night bonus.

O'Malley then called out Dominick Cruz for a fight, but the matchup didn't materialize. He is set to challenge Louis Smolka next. The bout will take place at UFC 264, which is scheduled to be held on July 10 of this year.

Sean O'Malley believes his fighting style is similar to Conor McGregor's

UFC 260: O'Malley v Almeida

Sean O'Malley has repeatedly stated that he thinks highly of Conor McGregor. Fans have often compared the two because of their identical fighting style.

Ahead of his UFC 252 fight against Marlon Vera, O'Malley told MMA Junkie:

"We are pretty similar in fight styles, you know we knock people out in the first round. We aren’t afraid to say how we feel, the fight is gonna play out. We have similar styles, we are explosive strikers. I knock people out in the first round and he knocks people out in the first round, so yeah, I think there’s a similarity there."

Sean O'Malley's UFC 264 outing with Louis Smolka will be his sixth fight in the promotion. If the 26-year-old manages to emerge victorious, he will most likely cruise into the bantamweight division rankings.

