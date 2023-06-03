Sean O'Malley is scheduled to take on Aljamain Sterling for the bantamweight title in the main event of UFC 292 on August 19.

'Sugar' has one of the more comedic and entertaining personas of any fighter on the UFC roster. Recently, whilst discussing his upcoming bout against Sterling, he made a tongue-in-cheek joke that pushed the line about as far as one should.

Sean O'Malley and his brother, Daniel, discussed Aljamain Sterling's recent Twitter activity on episode #109 of the BrOMalley Show podcast. 'Sugar' feels that the champion is harboring some anger towards the world, and said this:

"He's just f**king mad at the world. He's just mad. Dude take a deep breath, inhale some cake and you're gonna be alright."

Daniel O'Malley chimed in:

"He's been contradicting himself a little bit too [by] saying [that O'Malley] got dominated in the Petr Yan fight and then a video before that he's saying that he rewatched [the fight] and you won the Petr Yan fight."

'Sugar' replied with this risky one-liner, which even drew a slight reaction from his brother:

"He's a little black and forth"

Catch their exchange below (4:20):

Aljamain Sterling is being forced to make a quick turnaround to face Sean O'Malley at UFC 292. 'Funk Master' defeated Henry Cejudo in a five-round war at UFC 288 in May, and he will have little time to relax before he has to enter fight camp.

Sean O'Malley reacts to episode one of The Ultimate Fighter 31

Sean O'Malley and his brother, Daniel, recently shared their thoughts on episode No.1 of The Ultimate Fighter 31 featuring Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler as coaches.

The first episode aired on May 30, with fans and fighters alike eagerly anticipating the return of the Irish superstar to their screens. McGregor has been out of action for almost two years after breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021 but is set to return to the octagon later this year.

O'Malley recently discussed the first episode of TUF 31 alongside his brother on the BrOMalley Show podcast:

"We just want to see Conor banter with Michael Chandler. I think the season overall is going to be great. The first episode was a little slow but also it was only one hour. I think they should've done a two hour episode."

