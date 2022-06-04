"I'd get my bed s**t on" - Sean O'Malley says he'd put up with Amber Heard if he got a massive $15 million payoff like Johnny Depp

Sean O’Malley has suggested that he’s willing to put up with Amber Heard, provided that he's awarded a massive payoff like Heard’s ex-husband Johnny Depp.

A notable incident in the Depp-Heard case transpired in April 2016 in their Los Angeles penthouse. Depp alleged that his ex-wife Heard left her fecal matter on Depp’s side of the bed when he wasn't at home following an argument.

Meanwhile, Heard claimed that the fecal matter wasn’t hers but belonged to one of Depp’s dogs. Both former spouses also accused each other of physical and mental abuse.

The much-discussed Depp-Heard defamation case came to an end on June 1, 2022, with the Virginia jury awarding Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. Heard, on the other hand, was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages.

In the latest edition of The BrOMalley Show, UFC bantamweight ‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley and his brother Daniel O’Malley discussed a few points on the case. Daniel O’Malley indicated that he’d be willing to put up with Heard even if she was abusive to him. Meanwhile, Sean O’Malley responded by asking:

Story continues below ad

“Damn, would you sm**h [Amber Heard]?”

To which his brother replied that he would. 'Sugar' then said:

“I’ll get my bed s**t on. She’s hot. I don’t care how crazy she is. I’m crazier. You know what I mean?”

Watch Sean O’Malley address the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard case and more in the video below:

"The real punishment is it's been exposed to the world" - Joe Rogan on Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard case

Story continues below ad

In 2018, Heard wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post wherein she insinuated that Depp perpetrated acts of sexual violence against her. In 2019, Depp sued Heard for $50 million and accused her of defamation. Heard countersued Depp for $100 million, citing that a statement made by Depp’s former lawyer Adam Waldman, calling her claims of abuse a “hoax,” was defamatory.

As stated earlier, the defamation case ended on June 1, 2022, with Depp emerging as the victor on a majority of fronts. In a recent edition of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, UFC commentator Joe Rogan discussed the case further and opined that the trial has shown that Heard is “insane”. Rogan said:

Story continues below ad

"She's so crazy! I feel like, I don't want her to have to pay him money. I really don't, 'cause I think that lady's broken. And psychologically, she's so damaged, she's so crazy. And I think the real punishment is it's been exposed to the world how insane she is. Like, she's insane, she's a liar."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far