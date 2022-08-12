'Sugar' Sean O'Malley demolishes fan in a sparring session

Rising bantamweight star 'Sugar' Sean O'Malley recently posted a short clip to his YouTube channel that shows exactly why he is so popular amongst fans. The video revisits a 2019 sparring session in which O'Malley, known for his outside-of-the-cage antics, enters the cage with a random MMA fan.

Sean O'Malley is one of the most popular fighters in the UFC, regardless of the fact that he has yet to defeat a single top ten opponent. That stardom has allowed O'Malley to rise into the title picture much quicker than most other fighters. Despite currently being the No.13-ranked bantamweight, O'Malley will face Petr Yan, the No.1-ranked bantamweight at UFC 280. His popularity has put him in the unlikely position to gain a title shot with a win at UFC 280.

Most fighters wouldn't give fans the opportunity to spar with them, let alone handle it the way that O'Malley did. Throughout the sparring session, it is obvious that he isn't inflicting the damage on the fan that he is capable of. Instead, O'Malley takes it easy on the fan, while still showing him that there is a clear talent gap between pros and fans.

While this wasn't much of a serious sparring session, it is likely that O'Malley made a lifelong fan with this sparring session. Unfortunately for fans who may be looking to spar with O'Malley in the future, he has stated that he doesn't spar anymore as he hopes to maximize his career.

Watch Sean O'Malley's full sparring clip from 2019:

Can Sean O'Malley beat Petr Yan at UFC 280?

Sean O'Malley is very confident that he will be able to defeat Petr Yan and receive a title shot.

O'Malley has expressed that he believes he is the best striker in the UFC and that his matchup with Yan will be a striking affair. He has stated that he wouldn't mind choking Yan out, but doesn't believe that his opponent will take that risk.

Marlon Vera, the only man who has beaten O'Malley in his career, believes that O'Malley has an insurance plan if he loses. O'Malley hasn't exactly denied these claims, as he stated that he would be "okay with losing," something rarely heard from a professional athlete in any sport.

Losing to Yan would not be the worst thing for O'Malley's career, particularly if the fight is close. He enters the fight as a heavy underdog, and fighters with his popularity generally get passes for tough losses. If he is able to overcome the odds and beat the former champion, it will be one of the greatest upsets of the year.

